David Beckham left with bald patch after ‘terrible’ hair accident

David Beckham has been left with a misshapen bald patch after he tried to cut his own hair at home.

The 50-year-old, known for his trendsetting looks, attempted to hide the damage, which he said was caused by the clipper of his hair trimmer falling off while he was shaving.

His wife Victoria playfully mocked him for the blunder as she shared the aftermath on her Instagram page on Sunday (20 July).

“You tried to cut your hair but what have you done?” she asked as David is seen covering the spot with his hands, before revealing a clearly triangular-shaped patch on his characteristic buzz cut.

Victoria laughed at the reveal, to which David replied: “It’s not funny. The clipper head fell off.”

“The hours of content that the kids have got from this,” she continued. “It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you – it looks terrible.”

David Beckham has been left with a glaring bald patch on his iconic buzz cut ( Instagram/VictoriaBeckham )

The former England footballer is known for his much-imitated hairstyles throughout the years, including his divisive blond mohawk, but his buzzcut is widely considered the most iconic and popular of his looks. He adopted the look in the early 2000s.

“I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him: ‘I’m gonna cut my hair’ and he was like: ‘Are you sure? You really want to do that?’” he recalled in an episode of the family’s Netflix series, Beckham, in 2023.

He was confronted by his Manchester United Coach Sir Alex Ferguson about the decision to chop off his blond hair: “And [Ferguson] said: ‘David, take the cap off,’ and I said no,’” he continued.

Ferguson then called the athlete out for his “stubbornness” at the time, before adding: “And then I said: ‘Oh well.’”

However, according to Beckham, he didn’t shave his head for the sake of publicity. “I never did it to create attention. I’m not that person.”

James Clarke, a Manchester paparazzi member, recalled some of the reactions to Beckham cutting his blond hair at the time.

“When David Beckham shaved his head, I honestly thought a member of my family had died. Because my phone went off,” he said. “The panic in people’s voices that this… We haven’t got it documented yet.”