Oscars afterparties: Stars give daring and bold looks as they hit events following Academy Awards

The best and the most daring looks at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Sunday 02 March 2025 23:08 EST
With the 2025 Oscars ceremony well underway, stars are already starting to celebrate across town at Vanity Fair ‘s exclusive after-party inside the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Every year, without fail, the ultra-glitzy affair brings show-stopping fashion moments from actors, entertainers, music artists and influencers — and this year is no different.

While many A-listers played it safe, posing against the sunset-hued backdrop in glamorous couture garb, others turned up in questionable outfits. Olivia Wilde smiled for the cameras in a totally sheer gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her naked figure underneath.

Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara posed for the paparazzi in an orange, yellow and purple woven long-sleeve dress with a pale pink satin clutch.

Lisa Eisner stepped out in the most eclectic ensemble — a teal-toned tunic with long fringe trim, a turquoise statement necklace, and matching shades.

As for the men, Franklin Leonard made a classic tuxedo appear casual, opting for an undone bowtie and an unbuttoned collar.

From Wilde to O’Hara, here are the best and most daring outfits on the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet:

Best

Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey opted for a double-breasted pinstripe suit with a satin maroon tie for the glamorous post-Oscars night out
Drew Starkey opted for a double-breasted pinstripe suit with a satin maroon tie for the glamorous post-Oscars night out (Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch stunned in a shimmery pale yellow gown adorned with soft pom-poms scattered about
Zoey Deutch stunned in a shimmery pale yellow gown adorned with soft pom-poms scattered about (Getty Images)

Selma Blair

Selma Blair showed up to the star-studded after-party in a black strapless, sequin gown with a white floral trim on her neckline and an adorable dog on her arm
Selma Blair showed up to the star-studded after-party in a black strapless, sequin gown with a white floral trim on her neckline and an adorable dog on her arm (Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara matched the warm, sunset-hued backdrop on the after-party red carpet in a woven long-sleeved gown
Catherine O’Hara matched the warm, sunset-hued backdrop on the after-party red carpet in a woven long-sleeved gown (Getty Images)

Most Daring

Laverne Cox

The 52-year-old actor opted for a dark gown with a spider-y neckline with sheer opera gloves and a spikey hairdo
The 52-year-old actor opted for a dark gown with a spider-y neckline with sheer opera gloves and a spikey hairdo (Getty Images)

Lisa Eisner

Lisa Eisner posed in a teal-toned tunic with long fringe trim, a turquoise statement-making choker necklace, and matching shades
Lisa Eisner posed in a teal-toned tunic with long fringe trim, a turquoise statement-making choker necklace, and matching shades (Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson stepped out in a hot red ballooned ensemble with puffed sleeves and black pointed-toe pumps
Sarah Paulson stepped out in a hot red ballooned ensemble with puffed sleeves and black pointed-toe pumps (Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde opted for a barely-there, lace dress layered over white undergarments for the exclusive Hollywood affair
Olivia Wilde opted for a barely-there, lace dress layered over white undergarments for the exclusive Hollywood affair (Getty Images)

