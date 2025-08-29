Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

The best and worst outfits celebrities and players have worn at the US Open 2025

The US Open is being held in Queens, New York until September 7

Amber Raiken
in New York
Friday 29 August 2025 14:19 EDT
The US Open is officially in full swing, with celebrities packing the stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

This year’s tournament features the biggest players in the world, including Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic.

Many athletes and celebrities have arrived at the event in style, wearing signature white tennis skirts, cream-colored cardigans, and navy blue polos for the occasion.

However, some celebrities missed the mark with their outfits for the tennis event.

Here are the best and worst celebrity and athlete outfits at the 2025 US Open, which runs until September 7.

Best Dressed

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Golbum attended the US Open in style on August 25, wearing a tan jacket and matching pants, paired with a bold, black button-down and matching sneakers
Jeff Golbum attended the US Open in style on August 25, wearing a tan jacket and matching pants, paired with a bold, black button-down and matching sneakers (Getty)

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka defeated Hailey Baptiste during the Women's Singles Second Round match on August 29. She stood out in a purple bubble skirt, which matched her sparkled tank top and visor hat
Naomi Osaka defeated Hailey Baptiste during the Women's Singles Second Round match on August 29. She stood out in a purple bubble skirt, which matched her sparkled tank top and visor hat (Getty Images)
Osaka is also following Gen Z’s latest trend: Attaching a Labubu doll to her bag. Her fuzzy monster was covered in purple and blue jewels, with a tennis racket in hand
Osaka is also following Gen Z’s latest trend: Attaching a Labubu doll to her bag. Her fuzzy monster was covered in purple and blue jewels, with a tennis racket in hand (Getty Images)

Venus Williams

Venus Williams arrived at the court on August 25 in an all-white look, wearing a classic white polo, tennis skirt, zip-up sweater, and visor
Venus Williams arrived at the court on August 25 in an all-white look, wearing a classic white polo, tennis skirt, zip-up sweater, and visor (Getty Images)

Paige Lorenze

Influencer Paige Lorenze wore a simple but elegant white checkerboard halter top on August 25. She opted for black capri pants and matching flip flops, with her hair in an updo
Influencer Paige Lorenze wore a simple but elegant white checkerboard halter top on August 25. She opted for black capri pants and matching flip flops, with her hair in an updo (Getty Images for Maestro Dobel T)

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour looked classier than ever in her blue and white dress at the tennis event August 28. She paired the outfit with a striped jacket and her signature black sunglasses
Anna Wintour looked classier than ever in her blue and white dress at the tennis event August 28. She paired the outfit with a striped jacket and her signature black sunglasses (Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon

Actor Sarah Pidgeon looked comfy and chic in her red, blue, and yellow striped button-down in New York on August 25. She completed the look with dark blue jeans and a brown belt
Actor Sarah Pidgeon looked comfy and chic in her red, blue, and yellow striped button-down in New York on August 25. She completed the look with dark blue jeans and a brown belt (Getty Images for Maestro Dobel T)

Worst Dressed

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka turned heads at the US Open on August 26 in a striking all-red ensemble, featuring a gemstone-studded jacket, matching skirt, and coordinating sneakers
Naomi Osaka turned heads at the US Open on August 26 in a striking all-red ensemble, featuring a gemstone-studded jacket, matching skirt, and coordinating sneakers (Reuters)
The look veered into the over-the-top, with bedazzled red roses in her ponytail, bejeweled red headphones, and a red bedazzled Labubu doll clipped to her bag, making the ensemble feel more chaotic than chic
The look veered into the over-the-top, with bedazzled red roses in her ponytail, bejeweled red headphones, and a red bedazzled Labubu doll clipped to her bag, making the ensemble feel more chaotic than chic (Reuters)

Frances Tiafoe

American Frances Tiafoe hit the court on August 27 in a matching red tiger-print shirt and shorts, paired with a red headband and wristbands — a bold choice that came off as a bit harsh on the eyes.
American Frances Tiafoe hit the court on August 27 in a matching red tiger-print shirt and shorts, paired with a red headband and wristbands — a bold choice that came off as a bit harsh on the eyes. (Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula opted for a simple white dress with a matching visor and wristbands for her August 24 match. However, a black-and-brown print on the side of her dress appeared oddly placed, slightly disrupting the otherwise clean look
Jessica Pegula opted for a simple white dress with a matching visor and wristbands for her August 24 match. However, a black-and-brown print on the side of her dress appeared oddly placed, slightly disrupting the otherwise clean look (Getty Images)

Lulu Sun

Lulu Sun of New Zealand wore a yellow shirt and purple skirt to the US Open on August 27. The two fun colors did not complement each other
Lulu Sun of New Zealand wore a yellow shirt and purple skirt to the US Open on August 27. The two fun colors did not complement each other (Getty Images)

Sarah Sherman

‘Saturday Night Live’ star Sarah Sherman went for bright colors and stripes, but her two red-striped shirts paired with a checkered, multi-colored jacket ended up clashing rather than complementing
‘Saturday Night Live’ star Sarah Sherman went for bright colors and stripes, but her two red-striped shirts paired with a checkered, multi-colored jacket ended up clashing rather than complementing (Getty Images for Maestro Dobel T)

