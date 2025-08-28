Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic start time: When is US Open match?

Norrie has lost all six matches he has played against Djokovic but the 24-time grand slam champion has struggled so far

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 28 August 2025 14:22 EDT
Djokovic insists he still enjoys tennis despite US Open grind

Cameron Norrie gets another crack at Novak Djokovic as the pair meet for a place in the US Open fourth round.

Norrie has lost all six matches he has played against the 24-time grand slam champion, including in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022 and in last year’s French Open last-16.

Norrie has won just two sets against Djokovic in those meetings, but the 38-year-old has looked vulnerable and out of form so far in New York, struggling past Zachary Svajda in the second round.

Djokovic said he is “frustrated” with how he is playing and if there was ever an opportunity for Norrie to get his first win over the Serbian, it would be now.

When is Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic will return to the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium and will play Norrie from midnight UK time (7pm local).

US Open order of play - day six (Friday 29 Aug)

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Luciano Darderi

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Victoria Azarenka

from midnight

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Cameron Norrie

Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Taylor Townsend

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Elena Rybakina (9) vs Emma Raducanu

Ben Shelton (6) vs Adrian Mannarino

from midnight

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Leylah Fernandez

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Jerome Kym

