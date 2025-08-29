Carlos Alcaraz suffers injury scare but powers through to progress in US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match worry over his knee to swat aside Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0 in the US Open third round, claiming his 80th gran slam win.

The Spaniard has been on an extraordinary run, with a 42-2 record since April, and pushed on after taking a second-set medical timeout on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a meeting with either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Rinderknech, both of France.

"It's just a precaution that I asked for the physio," Alcaraz said after the match, tamping down concerns. "I'm feeling good."

The 2022 champion took control of the first set immediately, breaking Darderi with a forehand winner in the second game and again on set point when his opponent hit the ball into the net.

Darderi had three double faults before dropping serve with a backhand error in the fourth game of the second set but found his competitive spirit when he broke back from the baseline in the seventh.

Alcaraz took a medical timeout with the physio after the ninth game, telling the staff member that he had begun to feel something wrong with his right knee earlier in the set.

The concern was short-lived as Darderi committed another double-fault on set point and Alcaraz then broke with an expertly placed backhand and a forehand winner in the second and fourth games of the final set.

"I just played such great tennis, great performance in general, so I'm just really proud about it," said Alcaraz, who took the win as Darderi put the ball out on match point.

Reuters