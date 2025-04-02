Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of one of its popular salad dressings after a number of incorrectly labeled bottles hit the shelves.

Fresh Creative Foods announced on Sunday that it was “voluntarily recalling” certain bottles of its Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing due to a “labeling error.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has since published the notice, which stated that dressing bottles with a Use By Date of May 27, 2025, were incorrectly labeled with a nutrition sticker that did not accurately include an allergy warning for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat.

The affected dressings have the product code 80152 and were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Customers who purchased the product may either take it back to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or discard it. At this time, no customer complaints have been reported, according to the FDA. Should customers have any questions, they can call Fresh Creative Foods at 888-223-2127.

open image in gallery Trader Joes recalled its Hot Honey Mustard dressing ( FDA )

This latest recall is Trader Joe’s third since February.

Last month, the grocery store chain recalled 61,500 bottles of its Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water over a “laceration hazard.”

open image in gallery Certain bottles of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing were not correctly labeled to accurately reflect 'allergen callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat; ( FDA )

The company warned that certain lot codes of the imported German product “may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles.”

“The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above,” a news release read.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s was forced to issue a recall of its Organic Acai Bowls in February out of concern that they may have contained plastic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund,” the company said.

The recall did not contain information detailing the lot numbers affected or specifying a range of dates when the affected products were made or sold.

Of the recalls, Trader Joe’s spokesperson, Nakia Rohde, told The Independent: “At Trader Joe’s, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and crew members.

“With this in mind, we do the daily work to make certain our products meet our stringent food safety expectations. We don’t take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality.”