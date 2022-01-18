Bottled sparkling water recalled over ‘laceration hazard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trader Joe’s has recalled 61,500 bottles of sparkling water over a “laceration hazard,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The grocery store chain issued a recall for its 750 ml bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, an imported German product sold for around $3.

According to the company’s news release, “certain lot codes may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles.” The affected lot codes are either 2024/28/11 24 2027/19/12 or 024/271/11 24 2027/18/12.

“The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above,” the news release read.

The bottles were sold from December 27, 2024, to January 28, 2025, in 12 states. The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

No customers have reported injuries or any damaged bottles, according to the news release.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund,” the CPSC states.

Last month, Trader Joe’s recalled their Organic Acai Bowls over the concern that the bowls may contain plastic. The grocer recommended throwing away or returning the boxes to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

“Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund,” the company said.

The recall did not contain information detailing the lot numbers affected or specifying a range of dates when the affected products were produced or sold.

Earlier this week a coffee creamer brand recalled over 75,000 bottles after receiving complaints of “spoilage and illness.”

Danone, the parent company of International Delight coffee creamer, originally issued a voluntary recall on February 21. On Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration upgraded the recall to its second-highest risk level, a Class II recall.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall means using or being exposed to the product may “cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The recall only applies to two specific flavors of the coffee creamer: 32-ounce bottles of Hazelnut creamer and 32-ounce bottles of Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll. The total number of recalled creamer bottles was 75,054.

Their expiration dates are listed as July 2, 2025, and July 3, 2025, respectively. Both recalled bottles have a producing plant code of 51-4114 R-S.

Thirty-one states received shipments of the creamer bottles: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.