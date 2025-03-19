50 Cent slammed for mocking Tracy Morgan over courtside vomiting incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

50 Cent is facing criticism after publicly mocking Tracy Morgan for vomiting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game on Monday.

“Damn Tracy WTF going on bro,” the 49-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram next to a graphic picture of Morgan getting sick during the third quarter. “Too much Branson cognac. LOL.”

Online, multiple people chided the rapper for his comments since Morgan had to be removed from the event on a wheelchair.

“50 cent too old to be childish like that,” one person wrote on X.

“I don't wish bad on ppl but 50,” another added.

“How classy,” a third wrote in a since-deleted comment on 50 Cent’s Instagram.

50 Cent (left) mocked actor Tracy Morgan with a photo of him vomiting at the New York Knicks game on Monday ( Getty )

Others took to Reddit to slam not only 50 Cent, but the photographers who snapped the pictures of Morgan in the moment.

“I wish they didn't take his photo like that. He's been through a lot and has health issues. He deserves a little more respect,” one person wrote.

Monday night’s game was briefly delayed when Morgan fell ill. The Madison Square Garden announcer informed spectators that the stoppage was to clean up after a fan “lost the contents of their stomach courtside.”

The 56-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian was then seen being ushered off the court in a wheelchair with a towel over his face.

The cause of his sickness was revealed on Tuesday in a post shared by Morgan on Instagram.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” the on-screen star wrote alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed with chest monitors.

“Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you,” he continued. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

After Morgan was escorted out of the main arena, the Knicks went on to beat the Heat 116-95.

As a longtime Knicks fan, Morgan is a regular at MSG. Already, he’s attended several home games this season.

The Knicks are currently ranked in second place for the 2024-2025 Atlantic Standings.