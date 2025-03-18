Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tracy Morgan has been sent well wishes after the comedian fell ill and vomited while sitting courtside for the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Monday (17 March).

The Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star reportedly fell ill during the third quarter of the game, which briefly paused the action. During the broadcast, the announcer said the stoppage was to clean up after a fan “lost the contents of their stomach courtside”.

Morgan was reportedly taken away from courtside in a wheelchair by staff while holding a towel to his face.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said in a statement: “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

The Knicks won the game over the Heat 116-95 after play restarted.

“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the win. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

open image in gallery Tracy Morgan at the 9th Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert ( Invision )

Other well wishes have been sent to Morgan on social media with Ben Stiller writing: “Sending good thoughts to Tracy Morgan”.

NFL star Robert Griffin III said: “Prayers up for Tracy Morgan”.

DJ Kam Bennett added: “Pray for Tracy Morgan! He had to be wheel-chaired out of Madison Square Garden tonight after throwing up while sitting court-side at the Knicks game... hope he’s ok.”

Morgan, 56, is a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during SNL’s 50th anniversary weekend events, starring in both the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and the live SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration special.

He also has a forthcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

He has previously had public health issues having collapsed while attending the Sundance Film Festival in 2012. He later wrote on X/Twitter: “Superman ran into a little kryptonite. The high altitude in Utah shook up this kid from Brooklyn.” The incident was attributed to a combination of exhaustion and altitude. Morgan returned to work on 30 Rock just a few days later.

Morgan is diabetic and had a kidney transplant in 2010.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.