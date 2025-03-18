Tracy Morgan reveals cause of medical incident at Knicks game in post from hospital
‘30 Rock’ star was taken away from his courtside seat in a wheelchair after vomiting in the third quarter
Tracy Morgan has shared a health update after he fell ill at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game Monday night.
The 56-year-old 30 Rock alum was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, cheering on the Knicks, when he vomited during the third quarter, briefly delaying the game.
During the broadcast, the announcer said the stoppage was to clean up after a fan “lost the contents of their stomach courtside.”
Morgan was then seen being taken from his courtside seat in a wheelchair with his face in a towel.
“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post, alongside a picture from the hospital.
“Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!” Morgan said, quipping: “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”
Once the game resumed, the Knicks went on to defeat the Heat 116-95.
“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the win. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”
“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” an MSG spokesperson added in a statement.
Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, has attended several of their games this season. Last month, he shared a photo of his daughter, Maven Sonae, standing courtside with Drake.
“Drake my daughter love you,” the comedian captioned the Instagram post.
In January, Morgan shared a few more snaps of him in attendance at the Knicks vs. Utah Jazz game, including one of him greeting black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and another of him standing with a group of men in cowboy hats.
“They Put Me in the Rodeo,” he wrote of the latter.
