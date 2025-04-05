Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frito-Lay has issued a recall on certain bags of Tostitos chips over an undeclared allergen.

The company issued a press release on Wednesday about a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips being recalled in the U.S. The affected bags could mistakenly have nacho cheese tortilla chips, meaning they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled product was distributed to a range of retailers across 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The affected product has a UPC of 28400 52848 and a “guaranteed fresh” date of May 20, 2025. The bags will also have certain manufacturing codes, which are listed in the press release.

Chip bags were first sold on March 7, with less than 1,300 bags included in the recall. There have not been any reported allergic reactions due to the product. No other Tostitos products have been affected by the recall.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), consuming undeclared allergens “may result in adverse health outcomes for certain individuals.” The most common undeclared allergens are wheat, shellfish, eggs, fish, peanuts, milk, tree nuts, and soybeans.

Certain Tostitos-brand tortilla chips have been recalled ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time that Frito-Lay has recalled a product due to an undeclared allergen. In November, a limited number of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags were recalled because they may have contained undeclared milk, which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

The recalled product was sent to retail stores and distributors in Oregon and Washington, and it was available for purchase as early as November 3, 2024. Two months later, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated this recall to a Class I recall, which is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Within the last month, there has been a slew of food and drink recalls. Earlier this week, 864 cases of Coca-Cola — each of which had 12 cans — were recalled because they were contaminated with plastic. This means that more than 10,000 cans of soda were affected by the recall. The affected cases of Coca-Cola were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Last week, Aldi issued a voluntary recall on 400 cases of Happy Farm’s Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese, which included 12 plastic pouches of blended Colby and Monterey cheese slices each. According to the FDA, the Aldi product may contain stainless steel fragments, and exposure to such contaminants could cause temporary health risks. It’s unclear how the potential metal products got into the cheese.

Also earlier this month, Dessert Holdings, LLC announced that it was recalling Target brand Favorite Day’s New York Style Cheesecake, sold in a six-ounce container with two slices of cake. The recall is due to mislabeled packaging, resulting in undeclared pecans in the products.