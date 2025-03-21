Cheesecake sold at Target in five states recalled due to undeclared tree nut allergen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular cheesecake sold at Target has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.

In a press release on Wednesday, Dessert Holdings LLC announced that it was recalling a Target brand cheesecake. The product is Favorite Day’s New York Style Cheesecake, sold in a six-ounce container with two slices of cake.

The cheesecake was recalled due to mislabeled packaging, resulting in undeclared pecans in the products. Customers who “have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions,” if they consume this cheesecake, as noted in the press release.

Dessert Holdings LLC received a customer complaint on March 14 about the product containing pecans, even though that wasn’t declared on the label. The labeling issue has now been resolved and “no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted.”

There have not been any reported illnesses due to the product, as of March 21.

The impacted product was distributed between February 14 and March 7. They have the Lot code 25028A1 000039133, printed on the side of the plastic packaging, and UPC of 0 85239 09690 1.

open image in gallery The recall of the Target brand cheesecake came after a customer issued a complaint about the product containing pecans ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Recalled cheesecakes were sent to Target Distribution Centers in California, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas. The product was sold at Target stores in these states.

Customers who have the Target brand cheesecake should not consume it. They can also contact Target Guest Relations for a full refund.

Dessert Holdings LLC’s announcement comes days after Nestlé U.S. issued a voluntary recall on a limited supply of its Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine meals due to the potential presence of “wood-like material.” The food conglomerate said the recalled products had been distributed “at major retailers” between September 2024 and March 2025.

The recalled meals include the following meals made between August 2024 and March 2025: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

Nestlé said the company launched an investigation after consumers contacted them to report multiple issues — one involving a potential choking incident.

open image in gallery Dessert Holdings’s cheesecake was recalled due to undeclared pecans in it ( Dessert Holdings LLC )

Earlier this month, Savage Pet also became the latest pet food brand to recall some of its cat food products due to the possibility that it is contaminated with bird flu.

The recall extended to 66 of the company’s 84-oz boxes and 74 small, 21-oz boxes. Each item had a best-by date of November 15, 2026. These boxes were distributed to retailers across California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Pet owners who may have fed the food to their cats should monitor their animals for symptoms of the bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

According to the FDA, bird flu symptoms include “fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness.”