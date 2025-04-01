Tiger Woods sends golf fans into frenzy with April Fools prank about the Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods joined in on the April Fool’s Day pranks by telling his fans he’d be able to compete in the Masters next week.

The professional golfer turned to X on Tuesday to tell his followers that despite rupturing his left Achilles tendon only a few weeks ago, he had healed and would be able to participate in the Masters at Augusta National, which runs from Monday, April 7, through Sunday, April 13.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!” his X post read. “Can’t wait! See y’all on the course.”

However, he quickly followed up to let fans know he was joking.

“P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess,” he wrote.

Woods revealed he ruptured his Achilles last month in a post on X. “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” he wrote at the time.

He explained that a “minimally-invasive” surgery was performed and a full recovery was expected by his doctor. At the time, he had given no timeline for when he would be returning to the golf course.

Woods previously said he was targeting a comeback this year after keeping a limited competitive schedule for years due to several injuries. Prior to his Achilles surgery, he underwent surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September 2024.

Woods previously underwent surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September 2024 ( Getty Images )

Although the 15-time major winner may not be competing, many people are focused on his current relationship with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

Before her relationship with Woods, Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years. The former couple shares five children: Kai, 17, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Woods and Trump went public with their relationship over one week ago in an Instagram post that showed various photos of them together. One photo showed Woods and Vanessa posing together, while another featured them lying in a hammock with her arm draped across his chest.

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote in the caption of his post, which Vanessa shared on her Instagram Stories.