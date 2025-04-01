Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

April Fool’s Day is here, and it’s fair game for celebrities and brands worldwide to pull their best pranks on the general public before midday.

This year’s attempts come in all forms – from Abbey Road Studios announcing the removal of its iconic zebra crossing to Ant and Dec launching a career change and BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills fooling listeners with a fake technical difficulty.

It follows last year’s chaos, when This Morning’s Alison Hammond got pranked by a fake listener, Gymbox launched a fitness class for dogs and Just Stop Oil announced a collaboration with Gorilla Glue.

Were you fooled or wise enough to see through it? Read on to find out the best pranks for 2025...

Abbey Road Studios announces its Zebra crossing is being removed

Abbey Road Studios fooled X/Twitter users when they shared a statement announcing that the iconic zebra crossing outside the legendary recording studios would be erased for the foreseeable future.

The company shared a picture of the road markings erased from the iconic landmark, where the Beatles were pictured for their 1969 album Abbey Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we announce that the Abbey Road crossing is set to be removed for the foreseeable future—a decision beyond our control. We remain hopeful it can be reversed and will return in the future,” they said online.

open image in gallery The recording studios said iconic zebra crossing would be erased ( X/Twitter via @AbbeyRoad )

The prank was detected by some, but others were left furious.

“Erasing History in London. Shameful! It is an important landmark! Save it! @PaulMcCartney and @ringostarrmusic Please and Thank-You!” wrote one person online, tagging living members of the Beatles. “Thank god its April Fool’s Day,” said another.

Frankie Bridge launches new product that allows fans to have nipples like her own

The Saturdays singer told fans that she’s releasing a stick-on product that allows fans to have nipples to match her own, called “Fnips”.

She joked that she had “molded” the stick-on nipples from her own and that the brand had been months in the making.

Making a subtle dig at comments she’s received about her nipples on social media in the past, she wrote: “After months in the making, my passion project is finally here. So many of you have had an obsession with my nipples and thanks to your lovely feedback you’ve inspired my latest business venture.”

open image in gallery Frankie Bridge launched a joke brand called ‘Fnips’ ( Instagram via @frankiebridge )

“As you all know, I despise wearing a bra and this seems to inspire so many to share their ‘opinions’. So I asked myself, how could I ignore this fascination with them?”

“I’ve been working hard behind the scenes, to bring you a product that allows you to have nipples to match mine. Moulded from my very own, the Fnips are designed to stick over your own nipples and allow you to get the attention and validation you need.”

She continued: “Tried and tested by the team, we’ve had nothing but positive feedback.

open image in gallery Frankie Bridge said she’s announcing a stick-on product that allows fans to have nipples to match her own, called ‘Fnips’ ( Instagram @frankiebridge )

“The first samples will be launching this month and we’re looking to build our community of #breasties to road test them. Comment below if you want to be a part of the Fnips movement. Thanks so much for all your support.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions, with one person writing: “Absolutely fell for it. Where can I get a Frankie nipple!”

Another added: “Brilliant! I did fall for it for a minute.”

Scott Mills confuses BBC Radio 2 breakfast show listeners

Scott Mills left listeners confused on Tuesday morning when they tuned in to hear Monday’s show on repeat.

“Am I losing it? Or is radio 2 repeating yesterdays breakfast show?,” wrote one listener on X/Twitter.

Another added: “This morning @scott_mills made me question as to whether I was listening live or somehow put on yesterday’s show. I just kept on listening anyway, didn’t dawn on me that it was #AprilFools until he revealed it

“Well @scott_mills is just replaying yesterday’s show on @BBCRadio2 so either that’s their #AprillFoolsDay attempt or he’s forgotten to plan for today.”

“April Fooled before 7am by Radio 2 playing yesterday’s Scott Mills breakfast show again,” said another.

Lorraine Kelly pranks viewers with live tattoo on air

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly getting a live tattoo on air ( ITV )

On Tuesday morning, Lorraine Kelly attempted to fool her ITV viewers by getting a tattoo live on air.

She said during the programme that she was getting her granddaughter’s name – Billy – inked on her arm in purple.

She said: “I’ve decided to get my granddaughter’s name on my arm as mentioned earlier.”

When asked why she chose the colour purple, she said: “I just like purple, and it’s [her daughter] Rose’s favourite colour so it will be nice to remember Billie. The tattoo had to mean something.”

Kelly later unvieled the tattoo showing a pair of baby feet printed on her arm with “Billy” inked in handwriting.

However, viewers didn’t seem impressed by the staged prank, with one person writing: “Tattoo gun not hooked up to anything. Bore off.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly’s April Fool’s Day tattoo ( ITV )

Another added: ‘Wouldn’t it be a lovely plot twist if the tattoo artist had played the ultimate April Fools prank and actually tattooed her.”

“Does she think that she’s doing a good job at trying to convince us she’s actually getting a tattoo?” said another person.

Subway launches footlong shakes

open image in gallery Subway launches the ‘Subwhey’ ( Instagram via @subway_ukireland )

Sandwich store Subway has announced that it’s “shaking up the fitness scene” with its latest launch: a range of protein shakes inspired by the brand’s famous footlong sandwiches.

In a prank press release, the company said: “In a radical move by the popular restaurant chain, customers can now enjoy their favourite sandwiches in a ready-to-drink format.

“The exclusive ‘Subwhey’ range includes a blended Meatball Marinara Sub, Big Breakwich Sub and the Classic B.M.T.®.

“The chuggable sarnies, from the unique Footlong Sub-in-a-bottle range, contain between 40-59g of protein, and of course a generous portion of fresh salad per shake.”

One viewer said it looked “so gross” as another said: “If you guys actually brought this out I think I’d be sick. Chugging meatballs? No thanks.:

“I fear I’d actually buy this,” said one person.

Ant and Dec announce surprise business venture

open image in gallery Ant and Dec have announced their latest business venture, a decking company called… Plank and Deck. ( Instagram via @antanddec )

Ant and Dec announced their latest business venture, a decking company called Plank and Deck.

The presenting duo shared a post with their 5.3 million followers showing their faces printed on the side of a white transit van with the words: “Coming soon... to a garden near you!”

They said: “Good news, we’re thrilled to launch our own decking company, in association with Dave, who is an incredible decking expert we met last year.

“To cut a long story short, we had some decking done in the office last year and it was a complete bodge job and we had to rescue it..!

“Luckily after several more dodgy contractors we stumbled across legendary Dave! He completely saved the job, had good communication and the work was high-quality.

“Dave was having trouble selling his services as he wasn’t keen to show his face on marketing materials. Well, he was in luck because we love to show our faces!

“So, we’ve teamed up with Dave to launch our own decking venture. And no, we won’t be doing the decking ourselves, but may pop over to check you’re happy with the service. Get in touch!!!’

Fans instantly said they “couldn’t be fooled” since the pair have a track record for getting involved in the April Fool’s Day festivities each year.

“Nice try lads,” added another.

Dazed magazine announces that Charli XCX is Balenciaga’s new creative director

open image in gallery Culture magazine Dazed fooled fashion-heads on Monday when posted the headline, ‘Charli XCX is Balenciaga’s new creative director’ ( Instagram via @dazed )

Culture magazine Dazed fooled fashion-heads on Monday when they shared a picture of Charli XCX dressed in all black, with the headline “Charli XCX is Balenciaga’s new creative director”.

The post seemed believable since Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s former creative director, stepped down last month and moved to Gucci.

The caption read: “Known for pushing boundaries in music and aesthetics alike, sources say she’s been quietly preparing for this move, working closely with Balenciaga’s atelier to craft a bold new era for the house.”

“Her first collection is rumoured to debut this September, with insiders hinting at a disruptive, hyperpop-infused take on couture,” it said. “One thing’s for sure: it’s about to get BRATenciaga.⁠⁠”

At the end of the post, they added: “...oh, and also happy April Fools’ Day.”

In the comments, astounded viewers, including Charli herself, were left shocked by the prank.

“Honestly you even got me,” commented the “Apple” singer, as one fan added, “Girl this gave me a f***ing heart attack.”

John Lewis launches ‘pawsonal’ styling for dogs

open image in gallery John Lewis announced a ‘pawsonal’ styling service for dogs ( John Lewis )

John Lewis nearly fooled shoppers with the announcement of its pooch-friendly “pawsonal” styling service for dogs.

The company said it was offering a range of experiences from blow dries to sessions with our specialist stylists who are “trained to sniff out the latest trends”.

Brenda Collie, Head of Pawsonal Styling at John Lewis said in a joke press release: “As a nation of dog-lovers, it’s only right that we enhance our fashion offering for dogs within our stores. Customers love shopping at John Lewis with their four-legged friends and we want to create a pedigree experience that both pet and owner will enjoy together.”

One shopper wrote online: “Ooooh this is the one April fools joke I wish was real. how adorable!!” as another added, “Thought how amazing would this be!!! Then remembered what date it is.”