A woman’s unfortunate and expensive move to Texas to be with her boyfriend has gone viral after her partner suddenly dumped her with a handwritten note.

Jillian Lavin, a TikTok content creator and singer who goes by Spritely on the app, moved across the country with her boyfriend about four months ago because he wanted to be closer to his father. Lavin quit her job, depleted her savings, and gave up all she had been working toward in California because she thought it would be “worth it” for the man she thought was “the love of her life.”

In a TikTok video, which has now amassed more than 2.3 million views since it was shared October 14, Lanvin revealed with a catchy song she wrote that her boyfriend ultimately broke up with her once she moved to Texas for him.

She began her song by explaining how her boyfriend had randomly mentioned wanting to move back to Texas to be with his family, while they were living together in Los Angeles. Because Lavin was devoted to her boyfriend, she decided to move with him, leaving her improv group and music career behind.

Lavin hired movers and drove to Texas to meet her partner. She spent one month waiting for her items to arrive at their new house, and another month to move everything into their home.

open image in gallery TikTok songwriter Jillian Lavin reveals she moved to Texas to be with her boyfriend, only to be dumped over a handwritten note ( TikTok/@spritelynotthesoda )

The songwriter even wasted time building their furniture, only to be blindsided by her boyfriend after he came home from a family vacation. Upon his arrival, Lavin’s partner sat down on their new couch and handed her a note.

According to the TikToker, her boyfriend claimed in the note that they had “nothing in common and we’re incompatible.”

“How? How did I not notice this whole time?” Lavin questioned. “Three and a half years of happiness. We’ve been incompatible this whole time and have nothing in common for three and a half years?”

“Wow, what a surprise. Thank you for informing me,” Lavin sarcastically sang, as clips of herself crying flashed on the screen.

She was forced to pack everything up in her car and drive to Florida to live with her mother, considering she had spent all her money moving to Texas to be with her then-boyfriend.

open image in gallery Ex-boyfriend claims he has nothing in common with Lanvin after nearly four years of dating ( TikTok/@spritelynotthesoda )

Lanvin then jokingly captioned her viral TikTok: “Anyway, how have you been?”

Since her video went viral, thousands of viewers have flocked to the comments section to shame her ex-boyfriend for blindsiding her.

“My ex also got triggered by moving even though we’ve been living together beforehand,” one TikTok user commented.

“My ex-bf of two years sat me down one night to tell me we have different core values. The core value in question – I don’t like Marvel movies,” another person shared.

Others encouraged Lavin to never make serious life decisions based on a boyfriend ever again.

“Boyfriends aren’t husbands. Don’t build your life around someone who hasn’t actually committed to you,” one TikToker warned, while another commented: “The lesson is clear here. NEVER compromise your talents for someone with lukewarm feelings. Redemption!”

A third user suggested: “Let that man gooooooo he was blocking your blessings.”

Some people even believed that her boyfriend’s sudden reason for their split was because he was dating someone else, like one user who commented: “We have nothing in common is just code for I’m talking to other women. If they are committed to be with one person they would actively grow with the relationship and devote themselves.”

However, Lanvin confirmed “there 100 percent was NOT someone else” in the picture.

“If you knew him you’d understand. We spent all our time together, at home. His social battery could not handle another friendship let alone an affair lol,” she replied.

The Independent has contacted Lavin for a comment.