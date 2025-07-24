Teddi Mellencamp is pausing immunotherapy to regain strength during cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp has given fans an update regarding her cancer treatment.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022. Her condition advanced to stage four in February this year and metastasized to her lungs and brain. She then underwent major brain surgery that removed four tumors. Following the surgery, she was receiving immunotherapy, which Mellencamp revealed during Wednesday’s episode of her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two Ts in a Pod, that she was stopping.

“Essentially, what we figured out with me was, yes, I started out feeling great, and I could do all the pods and I could do all these things, and I could go to all my daughter’s horse shows and I could stay at my house by myself, and I felt really strong,” the reality television star explained.

“And what’s happening with me is the longer that I’m on immunotherapy, the sicker it’s making me.”

Mellencamp explained that the side effects from the treatment have left her barely being able to keep her eyes open and struggling to “keep her words straight.” She said she would be stopping immunotherapy temporarily to help her body regain its strength.

‘The longer that I’m on immunotherapy, the sicker it’s making me,’ Mellencamp said ( Getty )

“I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I, you know, I can do this, I can do all the things,” she said.

The reality television star’s health update came one week after her candid interview with Glamour, where she addressed her doctors for not performing scans of her stage one melanoma when it was first discovered on her shoulder.

“I never really thought about it because I was like, ‘I go to a doctor every three months. Why wouldn’t they get me checked?’ My highest melanoma on my shoulder was stage one. When I finally followed up on it, they were like, ‘We didn’t do the scans, because you didn't have anything above a stage one on your body.’ But look what happened,” Mellencamp told the publication.

Mellencamp and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, share three young children: Slate, 12; Cruz, 10; and Dove, five.

Along with giving updates about her cancer treatment on social media, Mellencamp has detailed how her children are affected by her condition.

“I’m fighting for my life,” she said during an interview with Us Weekly in April. “But also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”