Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has made it to the 2026 Olympics, but not on the ice or snow. Instead, she’s introducing Team USA’s three iconic female figure skaters as they prepare to compete in Milan.

The 36-year-old singer’s voice was featured in a new video, shared by NBC Olympics social media pages Monday, about the three figure skaters: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito. The clip began with silhouettes of each of the figure skaters, known as the “Blade Angles,” showing off their moves against a shimmering blue background.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau: three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories,” Swift said with a reference to her latest album, The Life of A Showgirl.

The Grammy-winner went on to applaud each of the figure skaters, while a montage of their most memorable moments on the ice played.

“Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she's fought, and how the ones she's lost have meant as much as the wins. Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief,” she said about Glenn, while Swift’s hit song, “Opalite,” played in the background.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift introduces three Team USA figure skaters in new Olympic video ( Getty )

open image in gallery Team USA figure skaters Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito are known as the ‘Blade Angels’ ( Getty Images )

“As for Alysa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration,” Swift added, referring to Liu’s return to skating this year after she retired from the sport in 2022. “Every performance, a testament to the beauty to know yourself.”

The “Fate of Ophelia” singer then introduced the third figure skating star, continuing: “And then Isabeau. I mean, she's destiny personified. Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nonna, her grandma, lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink. When you can skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a fun way of showing up.”

The trio of Team USA skaters are some of the strongest competitors on the ice. Glenn, a 26-year-old from Plano, Texas, made her Winter Olympics debut last week, helping the U.S. take home the gold during the team event.

Meanwhile, Liu, 20, made her Olympic debut in Beijing, China, in 2022, when she was only 16. Although she retired after that event, she made her return to the sport this year and debuted at the 2026 Olympics with last week’s gold medal-winning team event.

At only 18-years-old, Levito is making her Olympic debut. She took home the silver medal at the World Championships in 2024 and the gold medal at the 2023 U.S. Championships in San Jose.

The three women have also talked about how special their friendship is, especially as they’re working in a highly competitive environment.

“Something that [Liu has] been saying throughout all the press conferences and stuff is… ‘Why is it so shocking that we're being friendly, that we're friends?' They obviously are much younger than I am," Glenn recently told NPR. “So they don't know what the atmosphere might have been like before. Not that it was all bad, but there was definitely some intensity.”

The trio will compete in the Women’s Single Skating Short Program event Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. ET, and then again in the Free Skate event Thursday at 1 p.m. ET for the chance to bring more hardware to Team USA.