Winter Olympics 2026: Today’s events and timings plus schedule in full
Dates and times of all 116 events across 19 days in Milano Cortina
The 2026 Winter Olympics have arrived as Milano Cortina hosts the quadrennial festival of snow and ice-based sports.
The last Winter Olympics in Beijing saw Norway top the medal table with 16 golds, ahead of Germany, USA and hosts China, while Team GB claimed just two medals – both in curling, right at the end of the Games, with Eve Muirhead skipping the women’s team to gold and Bruce Mouat skipping the men’s team to silver.
Hopes are higher for more British medals this time around, not only in the curling rink but in a number of the snow events, with regular World Cup wins coming in disciplines such as snowboarding, snowboard cross and freestyle skiing from British competitors
Milano Cortina 2026 will gets underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.
The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events), Cortina (home of the women's alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).
Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:
Full day-by-day Winter Olympic schedule (all times GMT)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 11 (Tuesday 17 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.30pm–3.10pm: Men's 4x7.5km relay 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 6pm–9.10pm: Two-man heats 3 and 4 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 9
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 9
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 10
Figure skating
- 5.45pm–10pm: Women's singles short program
Freestyle skiing
- 10am–11.15am: Women's aerials qualification
- 12.30pm–1.45pm: Men's aerials qualification
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Men's freeski big air final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's qualification playoffs (2 games)
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's qualification playoffs
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's qualification playoffs
Nordic combined
- 9am–9.45am: Men's individual Gundersen large hill ski jumping
- 12.45pm–1.35pm: Men's individual Gundersen large hill 10km 🏅
Snowboarding
- 12pm–1.50pm: Women's snowboard slopestyle final 🏅
Speed skating
- 1.30pm–4.25: Men's team pursuit finals 🏅 Women's team pursuit finals 🏅
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 12 (Wednesday 18 February 2026) – 8 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9am–11am: Women's slalom run 1
- 12.30pm–2.20pm: Women's slalom run 2 🏅
Biathlon
- 1.45pm–3.20pm: Women's 4x6km relay 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 8.45am–9.45am: Men's team sprint free qualification, Women's team sprint free qualification
- 10.45am–12.15pm: Men's team sprint free finals 🏅 Women's team sprint free finals 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Women's round robin 10
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Men's round robin 11
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Women's round robin 11
Freestyle skiing
- 10.30am–12.05pm: Women's aerials final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 1.10pm–3.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's quarter-finals
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's quarter-finals
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm–9.05pm: Men's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Women's 3000m relay 🏅
Snowboarding
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Men's snowboard slopestyle final 🏅
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 13 (Thursday 19 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 12
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 12
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's semi-finals
Figure skating
- 6pm–10.15pm: Women's singles free skating 🏅
Freestyle skiing
- 9.30am–11.30am: Men's freeski halfpipe qualification
- 10.30am–12.05pm: Men's aerials final 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.30pm: Women's freeski halfpipe qualification
Ice hockey
- 1.40pm–4.10pm: Women's bronze medal final 🥉
- 6.10pm–9.10pm: Women's gold medal final 🏅
Nordic combined
- 9am–9.50am: Men's team sprint large hill
- 1pm–2pm: Men's team sprint 2x7.5km 🏅
Ski mountaineering
- 8.50am–10.10am: Men's sprint heats, Women's sprint heats
- 11.55am–1.45pm: Men's sprint final 🏅 Women's sprint final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3.30pm–5.10pm: Men's 1500m 🏅
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 14 (Friday 20 February 2026) – 6 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.15pm–2.20pm: Men's 15km mass start 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 6pm-9.10pm:Two-woman heats 1 and 2
Curling
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's semi-finals
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's bronze medal match 🥉
Freestyle skiing
- 9am–10.30am: Women's ski cross qualification
- 11am–12.40pm: Women's ski cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Men's freeski halfpipe final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's semi-finals
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's semi-finals
Short track speed skating
- 7.15pm–9.40pm: Women's 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals 🏅 Men's 5000m relay finals 🏅
Speed skating
- 3.30pm–5.10pm: Women's 1500m 🏅
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 15 (Saturday 21 February 2026) – 10 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1.15pm–2.15pm: Women's 12.5km mass start 🏅
Bobsleigh
- 9am–12pm: Four-man heats 1 and 2
- 6pm–9.10pm: Two-woman heats 3 and 4 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 10am–1.05pm: Men's 50km mass start classic 🏅
Curling
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's bronze medal match 🥉
- 6.05pm–9.25pm: Men's gold medal match 🏅
Figure skating
- 7pm–9.30pm: Exhibition gala
Freestyle skiing
- 9am–10.30am: Men's ski cross qualification
- 9.45am–11.35am: Mixed team aerials final 🏅
- 11am–12.40pm: Men's ski cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Women's freeski halfpipe final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 7.40pm–10.40pm: Men's bronze medal match 🥉
Ski mountaineering
- 12.30pm–1.50pm: Mixed relay finals 🏅
Speed skating
- 2pm–5pm: Men's mass start 🏅 Women's mass start 🏅
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 16 (Sunday 22 February 2026) – 4 gold medal events
Bobsleigh
- 9am–12.20pm: Four-man heats 3 and 4 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 9am–12.35pm: Women's 50km mass start classic 🏅
Curling
- 10.05am–1.25pm: Women's gold medal match 🏅
Ice hockey
- 12.40pm–3.40pm: Men's gold medal match 🏅
CLOSING CEREMONY
- Time TBC
