Taylor Swift comments on Olympian’s post after finish line proposal
- American downhill champion Breezy Johnson got a nod from Taylor Swift, congratulating her on her finish line proposal.
- Johnson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, at the Winter Olympics in Cortina Thursday.
- Watkins proposed near the finish line after Johnson's super-G race, reciting lyrics from a Taylor Swift song and holding a ring box engraved with lyrics from The Alchemy.
- Johnson, who had crashed during her race but was unharmed, tearfully accepted the blue and white sapphire ring.
- Swift commented on Johnson’s Instagram post about the proposal, writing, “’Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!”
