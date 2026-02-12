Gold medalist Breezy Johnson's latest Olympic bling? A sapphire engagement ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downhill champion Breezy Johnson didn't add to her Olympic medal haul during the women's super-G on Thursday.

The American star left Tofane with something precious anyway: an engagement ring.

Johnson's longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed to her near the finish line while surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team.

Reciting lyrics from the Taylor Swift song “The Alchemy," Watkins slipped a ring of blue and white sapphires set in white gold on the ring finger of Johnson's left hand. She tearfully accepted, then turned the ring toward the sea of cameras to celebrate a dream that turned into reality.

“It felt fitting to combine two of my loves,” Johnson said. “It’s a special place at the Olympics. I feel like there’s a lot of mystique around it.”

She then added with a laugh, "Also you get free photography.”

The two met on a dating app a few years ago, with Watkins totally unaware that Johnson happened to be one of the best skiers on the planet. It wasn't until Watkins asked about 10 minutes into their first date (a brunch) that Johnson fessed up.

“I was a little taken aback,” said Watkins, who works in construction back in the U.S. "I had very little knowledge of ski racing and everything else, and over the last couple of years I’ve grown to really love it.”

The joyful proposal came about an hour after Johnson's bid to reach the podium in the super-G ended with a crash high in the course when her right pole clipped a gate and sent her tumbling into the catch fence. Johnson pulled herself to her feet and was unharmed.

Down in the finish area with the ring in his pocket, Watkins briefly wondered if he might need switch to Plan B just in case the moment wasn't right.

Turns out, having Watkins there was exactly what Johnson needed.

“I was feeling kind of stupid, which I think is kind of the moment you want the people you love around you, like when you’re just feeling dumb and childish,” Johnson said. "You’re like, ‘Tell me that I’m OK.’ Just seeing him, ‘It’s nice to see you,’ and let’s go commiserate together. And then, obviously, everything else happened.”

Something that took an already surreal stay in Cortina to another level entirely.

“I think most people want to peak at the Olympics,” Johnson said. "I just extra peaked.”

Johnson later posted a series of photos on Instagram, including the ring box which had Swift's lyrics engraved on it, along with the caption, “meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!!”

Swift commented soon after with additional lyrics and congratulations. Johnson pinned the comment and responded, “I don't know what's better Olympic gold or this comment,” and offered to teach Swift to ski.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics