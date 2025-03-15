Travis Kelce proves just how deep his Taylor Swift knowledge goes: ‘OG Swiftie’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce is showing off his Taylor Swift knowledge — and proving it goes deep.

During Friday’s episode of their New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his older brother Jason Kelce spoke to Jason Sudeikis, who reflected on his nine-season stint as a Saturday Night Live cast member, including the time when Taylor Swift, Travis’s girlfriend, hosted back in 2009.

“We did a sketch called ‘Potato Chip,’” the Ted Lasso actor said. “The very first time we did it was with Taylor when she hosted.”

“Nice! A young Taylor, too,” Travis said.

“A young Taylor, yeah,” Sudeikis replied.

Although the original sketch with the Grammy winner didn’t end up on television sets, it did eventually air with Blake Lively playing Swift’s part. “We ended up doing it with Blake Lively. She ended up getting it over the hump for us,” Sudeikis told the two brothers.

Fans pointed out that Travis likely knew his girlfriend’s opening monologue song on ‘SNL’ ( Getty Images )

Many fans were then quick to turn to X to gush over how the tight end was able to recall his girlfriend’s SNL hosting gig from over 10 years ago. “I love this for her so much. He truly knows her,” one person posted on X.

“I'm starting to wonder if there's any video of Taylor that this man hasn't found,” another person wrote. “OG Swiftie.”

Other X users pointed out that if he knew when the “Karma” singer hosted SNL, he also probably remembers Swift’s infamous opening monologue song in which she jokes about taking revenge on her exes in songs.

“So he knows the monologue song now I’m imagining her singing ‘now if you wonder if I’m engaged to the football player,’” one person wrote on X.

“Oh, he heard the ‘monologue’ song,” another person pointed out.

Last week, Travis’s neighbor Wes Bergmann provided additional context on his relationship with the “Lavender Haze” singer, specifically that they’ve been dating longer than the public might think.

Speaking on a recent episode of Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian’s podcast, The Social Game, Nalbandian pointed out that Bergmann lives next to Kelce in a gated community in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to The Challenge star, his neighbor is a bit of “an enigma.”

“On one hand, he's like this big, tough football player. On the other hand, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him,” Bergmann explained.

He then claimed that he was “the first person to know about” Kelce and Swift’s romance, and when he tried to tell Fitzgerald about it, she didn’t believe him.

“I tried to tell this woman a long time ago, ‘They are together, just so you know,’ and she didn’t believe me,” Bergmann continued.

“I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months,” he added, referring to Swift’s first attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Fitzgerald chimed in to explain why she didn’t think that Swift was dating Kelce at first, given some of the past relationships the “All Too Well” singer has been in.

“She loves a brooding artist, usually they are a bit scrawnier, they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways,” the podcast host suggested. “And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player, and he’s just been winning and crushing.”