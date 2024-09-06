Taylor Swift to cheer on Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs at first game

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Baltimore Ravens for the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since the start of their relationship, Taylor Swift has been making appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games, whether she is alongside his family or fellow celebrities. With the start of the 2024 to 2025 football season only hours away, with an 8:20pm ET kickoff time, the Grammy winner will be attending the opening game.

The New York Times has confirmed that the stadium has made security arrangements for the singer’s attedance, according to anonymous security personnel.

Throughout the summer, the “Karma” singer was performing for the European leg of her Eras Tour, which ended in London at Wembley Stadium on August 21. Her next show is not scheduled until October 18 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for three performances. With this opening in her schedule, the singer is available to watch Kelce’s first few football games of the season.

The last time the “Speak Now” singer watched Kelce play was during the Super Bowl, when the Chiefs scored their second win in a row and their third win in the last five years. Throughout the 2023 to 2024 football season, she attended a total of 13 football games.

The NFL seems to be preparing for Swift’s potential appearances at games, as it recently shared a promotional video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read, “FOOTBALL IS BACK”. The video showed off a montage of moments from the previous season split up by month.

At the two-second mark in the clip, during September 2023, Swift is seen in the audience cheering on her boyfriend. At another point in the September portion, the singer is shown again laughing alongside Travis’s mother Donna Kelce.

The “Cruel Summer” singer makes a third appearance in the video in January 2024, where she is seen walking to her seat while decked out in Chiefs-themed attire. The singer is shown a fourth time, also in January, as she kisses Travis to celebrate his team earning a spot in the Super Bowl.

The last time Swift appears is during the big game itself, where she is seen chugging her drink on the Jumbotron. She was shown in the video a total of five times, which was more than any other player.

According to both the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce, the singer has also made sure that she understands how football works by drawing up plays for the team.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” Mahomes said last week while speaking to NFL on NBC. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

Kelce ended up confirming the statement on The Rich Eisen Show. “She has just been so open to learning the game – she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” he said.

“I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos. She is so detailed I think she was just curious about the profession.”