Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift has drawn up football plays for Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has weighed in on Taylor Swift drawing up plays ahead of the first Kansas City Chiefs football game of the NFL season on Thursday, September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The tight end recently appeared onThe Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed whether or not an interview with the team’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes was accurate. Mahomes had mentioned the Grammy winner made plays to help out with her football knowledge.

Last week, Mahomes revealed the fun fact during an interview with NFL on NBC. “She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” the quarterback said during the interview. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

Eisen asked Kelce on the show if this statement was true, as he asked, “Is it true Mahomes dropped this one, is she calling plays or drawing up plays?”

Kelce went on to confirm that this was true, explaining that this was Swift’s method of figuring out exactly how the game works. “She has just been so open to learning the game – she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” the NFL player told the host.

“I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos. She is so detailed I think she was just curious about the profession.”

He added that although the Grammy winner’s plays have not “made their way to Coach Reid yet,” he will let everyone know after the fact if the team does complete a play that was made by Swift.

Although there may be a reason why the plays haven’t traveled up to any of the coaching staff yet, as Kelce did admit that the plays are “a little biased” and are meant for him.

During another portion of the interview, Kelce reflected on his performance during one of the London shows at the Eras Tour and whether any preparation was required.

“Taylor knew when the lights are on I’m gonna have some fun and she put me in a position so that I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success,” he explained. “She put me in a really comfortable part of the show.”

The football player revealed that his biggest concern was making sure he didn’t drop the “Our Song” singer during one specific song, which required him to lift and place her on a couch as opposed to concentrating on the dance moves themselves.

“I just didn’t want to drop her when I was carrying her on that stage,” he said. “That would have been the most embarrassing thing I ever could have done.”

Kelce was able to complete the lift and learned from the crowd’s reaction that he would be open to doing a similar performance alongside his girlfriend in the future.

“I’m always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay,” he told Eisen.

The Grammy winner is currently on a break from her Eras Tour and is not scheduled for another performance until October 18, when she will hold three shows at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with Gracie Abrams as her opening act. She is expected to make an appearance at the Chiefs season opener later this week in Kansas City.