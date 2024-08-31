Support truly

Taylor Swift has started to prepare for the start of football season.

On Thursday, August 29, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed during an interview with NFL on NBC that Swift was trying to get involved in her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s interests by coming up with plays for the team to run against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” the quarterback said during the interview. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

The Grammy winner is currently on a break from her Eras Tour and is not scheduled for another performance until October 18, when she will hold three shows at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with Gracie Abrams as her opening act.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes has spoken about Swift’s involvement in football. Back in April during his profile with Time he also talked about his interactions with the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Mahomes explained at the time that he has “met a lot of famous people,” but he said the multiple Grammy winner is “probably the most down-to-earth” of them all.

“She’s never not working,” he told the outlet. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

He also mentioned how much effort and passion the singer puts into what she does, especially making sure she understands how both football and the NFL operate. “

“Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions,” he said about her.

Mahomes acknowledged that Swift helped the Chiefs go “from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global, worldwide team” with her popularity.

“That came from Taylor’s fanbase,” he added.

Despite the extra attention that came from Swift and Kelce’s relationship, Mahomes didn’t think it distracted the team at all. “We just embraced it,” he said.

“We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”

Mahomes isn’t the only person who has praised Swift for all that she’s done and accomplished. Earlier this week, Adam Sandler spoke on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to discuss how much he loves the “Karma” singer.

“Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler said during the episode. “Since the kids... I think I was shooting, like, Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts ... and the kids were little, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

He continued: “It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, where you do every tune.”