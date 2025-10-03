Taylor Swift dazzles Graham Norton Show with Travis Kelce engagement ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is flaunting her newest accessory as she begins to promote her latest album.

On Friday, the Grammy winner’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, became available for listening globally. In honor of the album’s release, she is making an appearance Friday on The Graham Norton Show alongside Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi.

Photos have emerged from the singer’s taping of the talk show, showing her in a black dress with a bedazzled halter top neckline, complete with her side-swept bangs and a coral-colored lip.

The “Karma” singer wore a simple diamond bracelet on one wrist as her left hand showed off her engagement ring from her fiancé, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple, who have been dating for over two years, first announced the new milestone in their relationship in August with a joint Instagram post showing off images from the proposal with a caption that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

open image in gallery Swift’s engagement ring has an estimated value of $1 million ( PA )

One of the photos also showed a close-up of the engagement ring: a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

During an appearance on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast on Friday, the “Love Story” singer spoke about her engagement, saying that she told Kelce about the jeweler over a yer before he proposed.

open image in gallery Swift will be on Friday’s episode of ‘The Graham Norton Show’ ( PA )

“I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I [gasped] ... I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, you listen to me!” she said about Lubeck, who does all of her gold engraving by hand.

“It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex,” she added.

Speaking to The Independent, Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers dubbed the engagement ring “as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.”

“Based on the limited photos we currently have, the center diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats,” he continued. “A diamond shaped like this could also be a ‘old mine’ brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones.

“This gives the ring a vintage look, which is timeless, rather than something trendy. A truly beautiful ring style, perfect for the life of a showgirl.”

Other experts, including Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds and Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini, also estimated Swift’s new accessory to be worth around $1 million, depending on the color, clarity, and cut of the diamond.

Swift’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday at 5:40 p.m. ET or 10:40 p.m. BST. The show is available to watch on BBC America or can be streamed using the AMC+ app, which can be downloaded on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Roku.