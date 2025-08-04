Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents can save big on back-to-school supplies this year, depending on when and where you do your shopping.

During the summer, many U.S. states observe an annual tax-free shopping day or period when certain items are exempt from sales tax.

For example, Alabama observed a sales tax holiday from July 18th to 20th, with sales taxes exempt on school supplies that were $50 or less and clothing up to $100, as noted by the Federation of Tax Administrators. During the first few days of August, many other states had similar sales tax deals, like Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Some states still have sales tax holidays coming up, with fall essentials like clothing, computers, and books included, meaning you can get these must-haves at a much cheaper rate than usual.

Here, we round up a list of states with upcoming tax-free dates.

Parents can save big on school supplies in the coming weeks ( Getty Images )

Connecticut

As noted by the Federation of Tax Administrators, the upcoming tax-free shopping days in Connecticut are from August 16 through August 22. During that time, shoppers can expect sales tax to be exempt from clothing and footwear that costs up to $300.

Florida

Florida is observing tax-free shopping days on back-to-school supplies until August 31. This means there won’t be sales tax on learning aids that are $30 or less and computers that are $1,500 or less. There also won’t be sales tax on school supplies up to $50 and clothing up to $100.

In addition, from September 8 to December 31, sales tax will be exempt on hunting, fishing, and camping supplies.

Maryland

From August 9 to August 15, shoppers in Maryland won’t have to pay sales tax on any back-to-school supplies they buy.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, tangible personal property — which is something that can be felt or physically located — costing $2,500 or less won’t have a sales tax on certain shopping days. While the dates of these shopping days are yet to be announced, per the Federation of Tax Administrators, they will take place on a Saturday and a Sunday in August.

Ohio

Over the years, the annual sales tax holiday has only lasted three days, usually the first three days of August. However, in 2024, Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the holiday to 10 days.

In May, DeWine announced that the 2025 holiday would run for two weeks, specifically from August 1 to 14. However, the deal isn’t just on school supplies, since nearly all tangible personal property costing $500 or less will be exempt from sales tax until August 14.

Texas

Texas is observing its sales tax holiday from August 8 to August 10. School supplies, including clothing, shoes, and backpacks, won’t have sales tax during those three days.