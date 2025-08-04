Tax-free shopping days: Where and when to score best deals for back-to-school supplies
Shoppers around the U.S. can expect deals on clothing, backpack, and laptops this month
Parents can save big on back-to-school supplies this year, depending on when and where you do your shopping.
During the summer, many U.S. states observe an annual tax-free shopping day or period when certain items are exempt from sales tax.
For example, Alabama observed a sales tax holiday from July 18th to 20th, with sales taxes exempt on school supplies that were $50 or less and clothing up to $100, as noted by the Federation of Tax Administrators. During the first few days of August, many other states had similar sales tax deals, like Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Some states still have sales tax holidays coming up, with fall essentials like clothing, computers, and books included, meaning you can get these must-haves at a much cheaper rate than usual.
Here, we round up a list of states with upcoming tax-free dates.
Connecticut
As noted by the Federation of Tax Administrators, the upcoming tax-free shopping days in Connecticut are from August 16 through August 22. During that time, shoppers can expect sales tax to be exempt from clothing and footwear that costs up to $300.
Florida
Florida is observing tax-free shopping days on back-to-school supplies until August 31. This means there won’t be sales tax on learning aids that are $30 or less and computers that are $1,500 or less. There also won’t be sales tax on school supplies up to $50 and clothing up to $100.
In addition, from September 8 to December 31, sales tax will be exempt on hunting, fishing, and camping supplies.
Maryland
From August 9 to August 15, shoppers in Maryland won’t have to pay sales tax on any back-to-school supplies they buy.
Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, tangible personal property — which is something that can be felt or physically located — costing $2,500 or less won’t have a sales tax on certain shopping days. While the dates of these shopping days are yet to be announced, per the Federation of Tax Administrators, they will take place on a Saturday and a Sunday in August.
Ohio
Over the years, the annual sales tax holiday has only lasted three days, usually the first three days of August. However, in 2024, Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the holiday to 10 days.
In May, DeWine announced that the 2025 holiday would run for two weeks, specifically from August 1 to 14. However, the deal isn’t just on school supplies, since nearly all tangible personal property costing $500 or less will be exempt from sales tax until August 14.
Texas
Texas is observing its sales tax holiday from August 8 to August 10. School supplies, including clothing, shoes, and backpacks, won’t have sales tax during those three days.
