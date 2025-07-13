Back to school shopping ‘starts in first week of summer break for some parents’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents are set to spend more than £100 per child on “back to school” clothes – and one in eight start shopping for the new academic year during the first week of the summer holidays, a survey indicates.

The average spend per child is £108.59 according to the research, which asked parents to estimate how much they usually spend on back to school clothing and products, per child, per year.

More than four-fifths (44%) of parents of children of school age splurge the most on shoes, while 16% said blazers are the most costly purchase and 11% splash the cash the most on stationery, according to website MyVoucherCodes.

The survey also found that 42% of parents now opt for second-hand clothes to help ease the financial burden.

A further 38% of parents said they have bought plain clothing and attach the school logo separately. Those who did this typically estimated they saved more than £40 per year.

One in eight (12%) parents surveyed start back to school shopping in the first week of the summer holidays, while 13% who are planning even further ahead start as early as April.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a shopping and money expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “The cost of school uniforms and supplies can add significant pressure to household budgets, especially during the summer holidays.

“It’s encouraging to see parents using creative and cost-effective methods like buying second-hand or personalising plain uniforms to save money. With a bit of planning, there are real opportunities to cut costs without compromising on quality.”

Some 1,000 parents of school-aged children were surveyed by OnePoll in June and July for the research.

Here are Ms Outten’s suggestions for saving money on back to school items:

1. Team up with other parents for school uniform swaps.

2. Look for second-hand items online and school uniform exchanges taking place locally.

3. Buy plain items from supermarkets and add school logos.

4. Time your purchases. Leaving it until later in the summer could mean items are out of stock, although there may be a chance to find a last-minute bargain.