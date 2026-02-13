Tara Reid speaks out months after ‘devastating’ hotel incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tara Reid has reflected on an incident that took place a few months ago when she claimed she was drugged in a hotel bar in Chicago.

In November 2025, the American Pie actor, 50, was seen being removed from the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport. She later claimed she had been drugged, with a representative for the actor tellingThe Independent that she had filed a police report.

Speaking to People in an interview published Friday, Reid said that she is currently trying to “keep going” after the incident.

“It was a very unfortunate thing that happened, but I'm just trying to get by and put it behind me because it's just devastating in so many different ways,” she said. “I try not to talk about it that much and just live my life and live forward.”

The actor also advised people to be better about watching their drinks in public.

‘I'm just trying to get by and put it behind me,’ Reid said of the incident ( Getty Images for Jane Owen Publi )

“You got to really just check your glasses. You just don't know. You have to not let your drink out of your hand,” she said. “[But] I'm fine. I'm good. Moving on. Better, bigger things ahead of me now.”

In a police report seen by People, Reid claimed that she passed out after ordering a glass of wine from the hotel. According to the report, Reid said that she remembered speaking to a man who had introduced himself as a YouTuber. She also alleged that the pair swapped phone numbers shortly before she stepped out of the bar with him to smoke a cigarette.

Reid claimed that, when she returned, a napkin had been placed over her drink.

Despite a video from TMZ showing Reid slurring her words before being pushed out of the hotel in a wheelchair at the time of the incident, the police found no evidence that she was drugged.

“While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,” Rosemont Police said in a statement given to People in December. “We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do.”

Authorities added that they were working to obtain any chemical tests conducted by the unnamed hospital that treated her.

“Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,” the statement continued. “At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating.”