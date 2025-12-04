Tara Reid CCTV footage shows no evidence she was ‘drugged’ at hotel, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is “no evidence” that American Pie actress Tara Reid was drugged in a Chicago hotel, according to local police who reviewed CCTV footage from the venue’s bar.

The 50-year-old starlet had previously been seen being removed from the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport on November 23, in a video obtained by TMZ.

In the footage, she can be heard slurring her words before being pushed out of the room in a wheelchair. Reid later claimed that she had been spiked.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," Rosemont Police said in a statement given to People. "We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

open image in gallery Police say there is ‘no evidence’ that Tara Reid was drugged in a hotel bar in Chicago ( Getty )

Authorities added that they are working to obtain any chemical tests conducted by the unnamed hospital that treated her.

“Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,” the statement continued. “At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating.”

In a police report seen by People, Reid claimed that she passed out after ordering a glass of wine from the hotel.

According to the report, Reid said that she remembered speaking to a man who had introduced himself as a YouTuber. She also alleges that the pair swapped phone numbers, shortly before stepping out of the bar with him to smoke a cigarette.

Reid claimed that, when she returned, a napkin had been placed over her drink. .

According to the report, Reid returned to her home in Los Angeles after leaving hospital. However, upon finding out that she could not file a police report in California, returned to Illinois.

open image in gallery Reid rocketed to fame in the 1990s, where she became known for her roles in American Pie and The Big Lebowski ( Getty )

“Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink,” Reid said in a statement to People. “Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt.”

The actress, who also starred in Cruel Intentions and The Big Lebowski, said that she felt “helpless” and that she felt that it was “severely affecting my mental health.”

“I cannot sleep over this. It’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me,” she added. “I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."

The Independent has contacted Rosemont Police for comment.