Tara Reid CCTV footage shows no evidence she was ‘drugged’ at hotel, police say
American Pie actress Reid was removed from the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport, and claimed she had been spiked
There is “no evidence” that American Pie actress Tara Reid was drugged in a Chicago hotel, according to local police who reviewed CCTV footage from the venue’s bar.
The 50-year-old starlet had previously been seen being removed from the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport on November 23, in a video obtained by TMZ.
In the footage, she can be heard slurring her words before being pushed out of the room in a wheelchair. Reid later claimed that she had been spiked.
"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," Rosemont Police said in a statement given to People. "We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."
Authorities added that they are working to obtain any chemical tests conducted by the unnamed hospital that treated her.
“Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,” the statement continued. “At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating.”
In a police report seen by People, Reid claimed that she passed out after ordering a glass of wine from the hotel.
According to the report, Reid said that she remembered speaking to a man who had introduced himself as a YouTuber. She also alleges that the pair swapped phone numbers, shortly before stepping out of the bar with him to smoke a cigarette.
Reid claimed that, when she returned, a napkin had been placed over her drink. .
According to the report, Reid returned to her home in Los Angeles after leaving hospital. However, upon finding out that she could not file a police report in California, returned to Illinois.
“Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink,” Reid said in a statement to People. “Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt.”
The actress, who also starred in Cruel Intentions and The Big Lebowski, said that she felt “helpless” and that she felt that it was “severely affecting my mental health.”
“I cannot sleep over this. It’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me,” she added. “I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."
The Independent has contacted Rosemont Police for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments