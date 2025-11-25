American Pie star Tara Reid ‘recovering’ after claiming her drink was spiked at hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tara Reid is currently recovering after claiming she was drugged at a hotel bar in Chicago, The Independent has learned.

The American Pie actor, 50, was seen being moved from a hotel lobby to an ambulance Sunday in footage obtained by TMZ. She was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

“Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with,” a representative for Reid told The Independent. “She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time.

“She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage,” the statement concluded.

In the TMZ video, Reid is heard slurring her words as her head sways back and forth. As she’s pushed through the hotel lobby in a wheelchair, her body appears to go limp.

‘Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time,’ Reid’s representative told ‘The Independent’ ( Getty Images )

According to TMZ, Reid checked into her hotel on Saturday and ordered a drink at the bar around 10:30 p.m. before going outside for a cigarette. After returning to the bar 30 minutes later, her drink was covered with a napkin that she had not originally placed on it. The next thing she remembered after consuming the drink was being in the hospital.

“Without finishing my drink, I just passed out,” she told TMZ Live. “Before I knew it, I was at the hospital, eight hours later. It’s really scary… You have to really be careful with your drink. [The hospital] said, ‘You got drugged last night at the bar.’”

She claimed that the hospital’s explanation was “vague,” and she was never told what drug was in her system.

Reid, who in 2008 went to Promises Treatment Center in Malibu for alcohol abuse, told the publication she only had one drink that night.

The actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, but she did make a rare red-carpet appearance in March 2025 at the Los Angeles premiere of the Indonesian horror film Pabrik Gula.

She is also set to appear in the upcoming film The Dreamer Cinderella, which is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on 23 January next year.

In 2023, Reid opened up about public criticism of her appearance after viewers of season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test suggested she looked “too skinny,” a comment she has addressed directly.

In a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Inquisitor, Reid rejected assertions that she had an eating disorder. “If we were overweight, then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying, too,” she said.