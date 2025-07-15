Suki Waterhouse reveals how a wardrobe malfunction landed her in the hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suki Waterhouse has experienced firsthand the dangers of fashion.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actor, 33, explained to her followers on X that she ended up in the hospital with a hernia after wearing pants that were too tight.

“‘Suki you never tweet anymore,’” her post began. “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you.”

The post was followed up by two photos; one from last year’s Sparklemuffin Tour in which she was likely wearing the pants in question, and another of her sitting in a hospital bed with her earbuds plugged in.

One of her followers replied to the tweet, writing, “vape in the hospital is diabolical,” which led to the singer replying, “so true.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a hernia typically occurs in the abdomen or groin when one of the body’s other organs pushes through the muscle or tissue. Most hernias will need surgical repair as they progress.

The singer is expected to perform on stage again August 8 at the Up In The Sky Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado.

Waterhouse is also a parent to a baby girl born in March 2024 with her partner, Robert Pattinson. The two were first linked back in 2018, after meeting at a games night in Los Angeles, which was also attended by stars such as Al Pacino, Javier Bardem, and Penelope Cruz.

The couple has previously talked about being parents to their daughter, whose name has not been shared yet. Back in February, the Twilight alum spoke to BBC News at the London premiere for Mickey 17, where he said he had predicted he would feel “less danger prone” after becoming a dad, but instead he has found the experience to be “very joyful.”

“If someone told me I was going to die in a week, I’d be like, ‘What? I want to spend some more time with my kid,’” he said, before adding: “That’s a very deep answer.”

Prior to that, in January, the actor told GQ how the arrival of his daughter has completely altered his social life, too.

“It is weird,” he told the magazine. “Until you have a kid, talking about kids? You’re like, ‘I don’t care about your kid at all. Literally the only thing it represents is you’re just not gonna hang out anymore.’

“And then as soon as you have one you’re like, ‘Oh, this is, like, way better than hanging out with my friend anyway.’”