Robert Pattinson reveals the sweet way fatherhood has changed his life

Robert Pattinson has opened up about the way his first child has changed his life.

The Batman star, 38, became a father in March 2024, when his partner Suki Waterhouse gave birth to a baby girl.

The Twilight alum and the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 33, have not yet shared their daughter’s name publicly.

Speaking to BBC News at the London premiere for Mickey 17, the new sci-fi comedy from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Pattinson said he had predicted he would feel “less danger prone” after becoming a dad, but instead he has found the experience to be “very joyful”.

“If someone told me I was going to die in a week, I’d be like, ‘What? I want to spend some more time with my kid’,” he said, before adding: “That’s a very deep answer.”

Last month, the actor told GQ how the arrival of his daughter has completely altered his social life, too.

open image in gallery Pattinson became a father last year ( Getty Images )

“It is weird,” he told the magazine. “Until you have a kid, talking about kids? You’re like, ‘I don’t care about your kid at all. Literally the only thing it represents is you’re just not gonna hang out anymore.’

“And then as soon as you have one you’re like, ‘Oh, this is, like, way better than hanging out with my friend anyway’.”

“It opens up a huge world!” he added. “I’ve been such a hermit – like, I never really met my neighbours before. And now because you’re just constantly, like, in the playground all the time? I’m just hanging out with my neighbours.

“There’s something so lovely about going to a random person’s house just because they have a kid around the same age and having, like, daytime hangouts.”

open image in gallery The actor has been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse since 2018 ( Getty Images )

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked back in 2018, after meeting at a games night in Los Angeles, which was also attended by stars such as Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.

“There were lots of ‘big’ characters, real heavy hitters,” Waterhouse told British Vogue last year. “Al Pacino was there. Javier and Penelope were there… and, you know, everyone was really acting.”

The pair quickly bonded over the “slight uncomfortable-ness” and “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing … There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much”.