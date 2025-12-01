Starbucks reveals 2026 winter drinks lineup — including new Dubai chocolate options

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is gearing up for the new year with a new menu.

While the holiday season has just begun, Starbucks already shared a preview of its 2026 winter menu in a press release Monday. The new offerings, set to launch on January 6, include two drinks inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate craze.

Joining the menu are the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha, which are “inspired by the viral customer creations,” according to Starbucks.

Pistachio is the latest winter craze at Starbucks, with the new Pistachio Cortado joining the 2026 menu. The new creation came after the brand launched its Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew in January, both of which are making their return next year.

Customers can also expect two new items on Starbucks’ protein menu this winter: Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte. While it’s unclear how much protein is in each beverage, other protein lattes and Cold Foam at Starbucks contain up to 36 grams of protein in each medium-sized beverage.

Starbucks is introducing two new Dubai chocolate-inspired drinks (right) this winter ( Starbucks )

There’s also a new sugar-free caramel syrup that sugar-conscious customers will be able to opt for.

New food items on the 2026 menu include a Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich, and a Truffle Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites.

For a sweet treat, you can get a new Valentine Cake Pop leading up to the romantic holiday on February 14.

Although the winter menu isn’t out yet, customers can now enjoy some beloved favorites on Starbucks’ holiday menu. In fact, on Tuesday, the coffee brand is bringing back four of its classic holiday drinks: Iced Chestnut Praline Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Eggnog Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

Other holiday offerings this year include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Customers can then treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods such as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, all of which are making their way back to Starbucks locations across the U.S. New additions to the holiday menu this season also include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Leading up to the holidays, Starbucks had its annual Red Cup Day last month, offering a free 2025 limited-edition reusable red cup with any holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced, or blended.

However, during Red Cup Day, more than 1,000 unionized workers at Starbucks stores across 65 U.S. cities participated in a walkout, in a push for better pay and benefits. The Starbucks Workers United escalated the strike, also known as the Red Cup Rebellion, this past weekend, announcing on Friday that 120 stores in 85 cities joined the effort.