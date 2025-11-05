Starbucks unveils its holiday cup designs for 2025
- Starbucks has officially launched its festive season offerings, introducing new holiday cups and a seasonal menu available from Thursday.
- The 2025 holiday cup collection features six designs, including two iced versions, all in classic dark green and red, inspired by plaid patterns and barista aprons.
- The seasonal menu brings back popular drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte, alongside returning festive baked goods like the Snowman Cookie.
- New food items added to the menu this year include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, with more drink options arriving later in the season.
- Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day promotion will take place on November 13, offering customers a free limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday-themed drink.