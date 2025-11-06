Starbucks’ holiday menu debuts with festive new drinks and returning items
- Starbucks launched its holiday menu Nov. 6, featuring a selection of returning festive beverages and new food items.
- Popular returning drinks include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte to follow later in the season.
- New additions to the holiday food range are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside returning favorites such as the Snowman Cookie.
- The coffee chain's annual red cup promotion will also return later in the season, offering customers a special reusable cup with the purchase of any holiday menu beverage.
- This holiday announcement follows Starbucks' recent introduction of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, and a wider company restructuring plan involving store closures and corporate role eliminations.