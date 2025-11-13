Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year: Starbucks Red Cup Day has finally arrived.

Today, Thursday, November 13, the coffee chain is offering a free 2025 limited-edition reusable red cup with any holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced or blended.

The famous red cup giveaway is available however you order, whether it’s in-store, drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, or via delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Here is the full list of applicable drinks to claim the offer: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Sugar Cookie Breve, Gingerbread Chai, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams.

It’s worth noting that the Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee are not included in the offer.

open image in gallery The 2025 Starbucks reusable red cup — free with any holiday beverage purchase ( Starbucks )

open image in gallery This year’s cup features a hand-drawn design by Starbucks artist Yvonne Chan ( Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks )

The 2025 red cup — made from 95 percent recycled materials — features a hand-drawn design by Starbucks artist Yvonne Chan.

“The design is inspired by the little moment of magic you feel when you step into a Starbucks from the cold outside,” said Chan. “With the hand-drawn sketch, I tried to capture the feeling of something crafted by one person for another.”

Customers who bring in their clean reusable red cup for future orders will receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order.

This year, Starbucks says it’s giving away more cups than ever before. “We’ll also have more baristas in our cafés to welcome customers and ensure a great experience for everyone,” the chain said in a press release.

However, it comes as more than 1,000 unionized Starbucks workers plan to strike at 65 U.S. stores Thursday to protest a lack of progress in labor negotiations with the company.

The strike is intended to disrupt Red Cup Day, which is typically one of the company’s busiest days of the year.

Starbucks emphasized that the vast majority of its U.S. stores would be open and operating as usual Thursday. The coffee giant has 10,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., as well as 7,000 licensed locations in places like grocery stores and airports.

Starbucks’ same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 1% in the July-September period. It was the first time in nearly two years that the company had posted an increase. In his first year at the company, Niccol set new hospitality standards, redesigned stores to be cozier and more welcoming, and adjusted staffing levels to better handle peak hours.

Starbucks is also trying to prioritize in-store orders over mobile ones. Last week, the company's holiday drink rollout in the U.S. was so successful that it almost immediately sold out of its glass Bearista cup. Starbucks said demand for the cup exceeded its expectations, but it wouldn't say if the Bearista will return before the holidays are over.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press