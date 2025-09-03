Starbucks announces major menu shakeup coming later this month with several new items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is changing up its menu to satisfy customers who are looking to squeeze in extra protein throughout the day.

After testing out a Banana Protein Cold Foam earlier this summer, the coffee chain will officially add the offering to menus nationwide starting September 29.

The new cold foam flavors, made with unflavored whey protein powder, include banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, plain, pumpkin (seasonal), and pecan (seasonal).

The popular drink addition can be added to any cold coffee, tea, or Refresher, giving customers a boost of anywhere from 19 to 26 grams of protein per grande drink.

The chain is also launching a line of protein lattes, made with protein-boosted 2 percent milk, for those who may not be a fan of the cold foam. Similar to the cold foam, the new lattes will be available in a variety of flavors while adding about 27 to 36 grams of protein per grande-sized drink.

open image in gallery Starbucks is launching Protein Cold Foams and Protein Lattes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Starbucks’s protein milk can be used as a milk substitute in any beverage on the menu, providing an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein per grande drink.

The move to jump on the protein bandwagon comes after several celebrities and influencers have begun pushing its consumption. Khloé Kardashian, for example, recently launched her protein popcorn brand, Khloud, which touts seven grams per serving.

open image in gallery The new protein-packed drinks will add anywhere from 12 to 36 grams of protein, depending on the drink ( Starbucks )

Previously, Starbucks offered a line of Vivanno protein smoothies, including a banana-flavored shake, but they were discontinued in 2008.

The announcement of the chain’s additional menu items comes shortly after the release of its fall menu last Tuesday.

In addition to the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and newer favorite, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks also brought back the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop.

New additions to the seasonal menu include a Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado contains three shots of blonde espresso with “notes of pecan, rich brown butter and holiday baking spices,” plus steamed oat milk, topped with a pecan crunch mixture. Customers also have the option to add Pecan Cold Foam to this, or any beverage.

Starbucks is introducing the Italian Sausage Egg Bites for a limited time. The new addition contains crumbled Italian sausage, Monterey Jack cheese, sun-dried tomato pesto, and basil mixed into sous vide eggs.

On top of the food and beverage menu, Starbucks launched new merchandise, including tumblers, cold cups, and mugs.