Starbucks holiday menu 2025: What are the new and returning menu items?

Starbucks is gearing up for the holiday season, just two months after the return of the coveted pumpkin spice latte.

In a news release published Monday, the coffee chain unveiled what its new holiday menu will look like as it hits stores starting November 6.

Returning this season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the season, thought a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish all make their way back to Starbucks locations across the U.S.

New additions to the menu this upcoming season include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

open image in gallery New menu items this holiday season include the Polar Bear Cake Pop ( Starbucks )

Although no date has been revealed, the chain also mentioned in the news release that their annual red cup promotion will be returning later in the season, which is when customers can receive a special reusable cup with the purchase of any beverage on the holiday menu. This can be done in-store, at a drive-thru, or on the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery.

However, for those who need their holiday fix a little early, Starbucks coffees, creamers, and ready-to-drink beverages will soon be available to purchase at grocery stores across the country.

open image in gallery The fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha is among the chain’s returning holiday menu items ( Getty/iStock )

The announcement of the chain’s holiday menu comes one week after Starbucks released its lineup of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, which contain up to 36 grams of protein in each medium-sized beverage. The protein primarily comes from the brand’s special milk and cold foams.

Along with the new beverages, like Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha and Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, customers can make their regular iced coffee healthier by adding Starbucks Protein Cold Foam or Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk, both made with whey protein powder, which is made with the liquid that remains after milk has been curdled and strained, in addition to 2% milk.

Adding the Protein Cold Foam to a medium coffee gives it 15 grams of protein, while the Starbucks Protein-Boosted would give it an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein.

Starbucks’ release of the protein drinks came days after the CEO, Brian Niccol, said he’s closing some underperforming company-owned stores and eliminating about 900 corporate roles in North America, as part of a sweeping $1 billion restructuring plan. Employees at affected locations will be eligible to transfer to nearby stores.