Starbucks teases another opportunity to score viral bear cup

For those who have yet to get their hands on the viral glass bear cup from Starbucks, there might still be a chance.

The $29.95 cup had fans clamoring to obtain one of the few stocked on the coffee chain’s shelves when they were initially released in November. Some shoppers who were able to buy a “Bearista,” as they’re called, went on to resell the cup for upwards of triple the chain’s price.

After Starbucks was forced to issue an apology for the mishandling of the cup launch, the Bearistas were reintroduced as a prize in the Starbucks for Life game, which ran from December 8 through January 4. The game had players choose a character and compete in virtual journeys across four cities: Seattle, Milan, Tokyo and New York City. They were then automatically entered to win a wide array of prizes.

Now, one week after the game’s end, the coffee chain has teased that there still may be more cups to come.

In a promotional email sent to those who played the game, it was revealed that 8,903,801 prizes were won, including 16,909 “homes” provided for the Bearista cups.

open image in gallery ‘Keep an eye out – your inbox might have a little surprise up its sleeve this week!’ Starbucks told its Rewards Members in an email ( Starbucks )

open image in gallery Following the success of the original launch of the ‘Bearista’ cups, Starbucks introduced them as a prize in its annual Starbucks for Life game ( AFP/Getty )

“Didn’t snag one?” the email read underneath an image of the viral cup. “Keep an eye out – your inbox might have a little surprise up its sleeve this week!”

The Independent has contacted Starbucks for more information.

Launched alongside the return of Starbucks’ holiday menu, the 20-ounce cup is made for cold drinks — and crafted in the shape of an adorable bear, complete with black eyes and a nose on the front. A knitted green hat featuring the Starbucks logo tops the bear, and a matching green-and-white straw completes the festive look.

Upon launching, the bear cups were only available in stores, prompting customers to line up hours in advance to try to score one, but many were left disappointed. Some fans claimed only one or two cups were being sold in each store and that employees were buying them before the doors even opened.

The backlash was so loud that Starbucks was forced to issue an apology.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement to The Independent at the time.

“We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”