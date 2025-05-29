Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coffee lovers who dream of taste testing the beverage around the world can now apply to do just that.

Starbucks is on the hunt to fill a brand new “global content creator” position.

The coffee chain is looking to hire two content creators who will be expected to travel around the world and film their experiences at 10 to 15 designated Starbucks locations. In addition to being coffee lovers and world travelers, the creators are expected to be proficient in making and editing social media content using tools such as Photoshop, InDesign, CaptureOne, Premiere, Final Cut Pro, and CapCut​.

“Their job will be to capture their journeys to unique Starbucks locations around the world on social media – from Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milano to the breathtaking coffeehouses in Tokyo,” the description on the company’s website reads.

“The creators will highlight the care and craft that goes into every cup of Starbucks coffee as well as the diverse Starbucks experiences in communities around the world.”

One current Starbucks employee and one external candidate will be hired to fill the two remote/virtual roles, which will last for one year.

Applications for Starbucks’ new job will be accepted until June 13 ( REUTERS )

To apply, those interested will need to create a video on TikTok explaining why they think they are the best person for the job using the hashtag #StarbucksGlobalCoffeeCreator in the caption. The videos must be posted between May 28 and June 13 to be considered, and an application form must also be submitted on the company’s career website.

Starbucks is asking that applicants be United States residents who are at least 18 years old with a high school diploma, valid passport, and the ability to travel globally from August 2025 to July 2026.

The search for the global content creators comes just one week after Starbucks announced several new summer menu items.

A new iced espresso drink, the Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, is inspired by a “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release issued last Monday. The drink features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and horchata-flavored syrup.

The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted in announcing the new drink.

The coffee chain’s beloved Summer-Berry Refresher is also set to return for summer.

First introduced last summer, the drink features “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water.” The fruity mixture is then poured over raspberry-flavored pearls.