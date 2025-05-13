Starbucks announces limited-time collaboration with beloved summer fashion brand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has launched its latest line of merchandise in collaboration with a beloved summer fashion brand known for its vibrant prints.

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand FARM Rio is the latest company to partner with the world-famous chain to offer fans a chance to sip their coffee in style.

Starting May 13, fans can score a Starbucks mug, tumbler, cold cup, or mini keychain featuring one of five FARM Rio prints: Banana Mix, Borogodo, Board Banana, Lenco Azulejo, and Banana Leaves. While not every item is sold in each print, the products will be available in stores across the United States and Canada.

The summer-inspired patterns feature bright colors that celebrate the joys of nature, according to the two companies.

“We hope these unique prints will brighten our customers’ day, adding a burst of color and happiness to their mornings,” says Mariana Flores Rios, brand & product marketing lead for Latin America & the Caribbean at Starbucks.

“The collection celebrates the rich coffee culture that Starbucks is known for, while incorporating FARM Rio’s artistic flair, making each coffee experience more memorable.”

Mariana Leal, Head of Collaborations and Partnerships at FARM Rio, added: “We believe summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. This collab with Starbucks is our way of celebrating that vibrant, colorful energy that’s so true to FARM Rio’s spirit.”

The two companies first collaborated in 2022 with a limited-edition line of products available only in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore. That merchandise line was popular enough among consumers to warrant another partnership between the two brands, but this time with a release in the United States and Canada.

Fans were seemingly thrilled by the new collaboration.

“The Farm Rio Starbucks cups are so cute,” one person wrote on X.

“OBSESSED with the Farm Rio x Starbucks collab,” another shared.

But some were frustrated that they couldn’t easily find the new merchandise.

“Tried to find the Farm Rio drop, idk why your app has a “find store” option on the advert. No one around me has anything. I called customer service and they told me to check AMAZON. WTF,” one angry customer wrote on X.

The Starbucks Care team quickly responded: “Hello, I'm sorry for the confusion about the Farm Rio cups. We regretfully don't have visibility as to which stores have received them so far or when other stores will get their shipment. The best place to check will be the stores periodically to see if they have received them.”