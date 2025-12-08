Starbucks’ viral bear cup may be getting a restock. Here’s how to score yours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks may be giving fans another chance to score a viral bear cup this holiday season.

After the initial release of the $29.99 glass cold cup sent fans into a frenzy when they immediately sold out and were then being resold for triple the price on sites like eBay, the coffee chain posted a cryptic message Sunday to Instagram teasing another opportunity to purchase.

“Your chance is in the Starbucks app. Tomorrow, 12/8,” the caption read as a video played revealing a bear cup.

The Independent has reached out to Starbucks for additional information.

Fans already frustrated by the bear cup saga were not happy Monday morning when the Starbucks app was not revealing more information as promised.

open image in gallery Starbucks is selling its Bearista cup for the holidays for $29.95 ( Starbucks )

“Anyone else checked the app and saw nothing,” one commented on the Instagram post while another wrote, “Im in the app right now! I don’t know what im looking for.”

“May the odds be in your favor,” someone else wrote.

Launched in early November alongside the return of Starbucks’ holiday menu, the 20-ounce cup is made for cold drinks — and crafted in the shape of an adorable bear, complete with black eyes and a nose on the front. A knitted green hat featuring the Starbucks logo tops the bear, and a matching green-and-white straw completes the festive look.

The drinkware also comes with a knitted green hat, featuring the Starbucks logo, on the bear and a matching green and white straw.

open image in gallery Starbucks may be restocking its viral holiday cups ( Getty/iStock )

Upon launching, the bear cups were only available in stores, prompting customers to line up hours in advance to try to score one, but many were left disappointed. Some fans claimed only one or two cups were being sold in each store. The backlash was so loud that Starbucks was forced to issue an apology.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement to The Independent. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

The company also told customers that “more exciting merchandise [is] coming this holiday season.”