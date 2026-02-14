Spencer Pratt’s sister Stephanie rants against his mayoral bid: ‘Vote for stupidity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former reality TV star Stephanie Pratt has weighed in on her brother Spencer’s bid for Los Angeles mayor with a scathing social media rant.

Stephanie, who appeared on the hit 2000s MTV show The Hills alongside Spencer and his wife, Heidi Montag, spoke out against her brother’s candidacy Saturday in a series of posts on X.

“Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity,” Stephanie began.

“He’s just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don’t be fooled,” she said in a follow-up post, referring to Spencer’s recently released memoir, titled The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain, which documented his experiences on reality TV as well as his relationships with his wife and sister.

Hours later, Stephanie posted again, further expanding upon her thoughts. “I would love him to be mayor of Palisades but not LA with 4 million people. I’d be impressed if a republican could turn LA democrats thb [sic],” she said. “I’m WORRIED about LA. I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help.”

open image in gallery Former reality TV star Stephanie Pratt at an event in 2019 ( Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images )

Stephanie then affirmed that her brother “doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA.”

The often-tense relationship between the Pratt siblings was captured on the MTV reality series, which ran from 2006-2010 and documented a group of young and wealthy Californians friends, anchored by Lauren Conrad. Spencer and Heidi (commonly referred to as Speidi) were often accused of trying to harm Conrad’s reputation during the show’s run.

Touching on their family’s reality TV days, Stephanie concluded her X rant by confirming: “And yes fact- I will always be on team Lauren Conrad. Those two spent years trying to destroy her life for magazine covers. I always side with the vulnerable who need help not the people inflicting pain on others.”

open image in gallery Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag starred on the hit MTV series ‘The Hills’ ( Getty Images )

In his memoir, Spencer admitted to selling photos to the paparazzi and staging opportunities for personal profit, including images of Mary-Kate Olsen. The Independent has reached out to Spencer’s representative for comment.

Her post comes weeks after Spencer announced his Los Angeles mayoral bid at a rally held to commemorate one year since the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire that resulted in the loss of his family’s home. He and Heidi subsequently became outspoken critics of the city’s response and were part of a group who sued Los Angeles.

As CBS reported, Pratt told the rally’s approximately 1,000 attendees: “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor.”

He continued: “And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again.”