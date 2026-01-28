Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Hills star Spencer Pratt rehashes the drama between himself, his wife Heidi Montag, and Friends star Lisa Kudrow in his new memoir.

In The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain, which hit shelves Tuesday, Pratt recalled meeting Kudrow at a barbecue hosted by NBC exec Ron Meyer shortly after he began appearing on MTV’s hit show The Hills.

“I’m standing there with a drink in my hand when Lisa Kudrow walks up to Heidi like she’s staging an intervention,” Pratt wrote.

“I was standing right there. Then she said it, loud enough for people nearby to hear: ‘He has the eyes of a serial killer. You need to get away from him,” Kudrow told Montag, according to Pratt.

After witnessing Kudrow's confrontation, Pratt wanted to tell her that his on-screen persona was the result of editing. But he also saw it as a turning point.

open image in gallery Spencer Pratt (left) has recalled an interaction between his wife Heidi Montag (center) and 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow (right) ( Getty )

“Watching America’s quirky sweetheart Lisa Kudrow warn people about me like I was radioactive, something clicked,” Pratt wrote. “This wasn’t just a job anymore. I wasn’t playing Spencer Pratt™ for the cameras and then going home to be regular Spencer. The character had eaten the person — or at least that’s what it felt like, because off camera, people treated me like I was that guy all the time.”

The Independent has contacted Kudrow’s representative for comment.

Pratt, 42, and Montag, 39, starred on The Hills until their dramatic season six exit. They later appeared on several reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother U.K., I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and The Hills: New Beginnings. After marrying in 2008 (and again for the cameras in 2009, as Pratt noted in his memoir), the couple welcomed two sons, Gunner and Ryker.

Pratt and Montag lost their Pacific Palisades home in the devastating 2025 California wildfires, leading them to become outspoken critics of the city’s response. They were part of a group that sued Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Pratt and Montag married in 2008 before tying the knot in front of the cameras in 2009

The loss of their home ultimately prompted Pratt to launch a bid to become Los Angeles mayor.

Pratt announced his candidacy in front of around 1,000 demonstrators at a “They Let Us Burn” rally in the Palisades Village in early January, marking one year since the devastating fire.

As CBS reported, Pratt told the rally: “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor.”

He continued: “And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again.”