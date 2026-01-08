Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spencer Pratt has announced he is running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old found fame when his relationship with his now-wife Heidi Montag featured on reality television show The Hills in 2007.

The couple lost their home in Pacific Palisades in last year’s wildfires, and subsequently became outspoken critics of the city’s response. They were part of a group who sued Los Angeles.

Pratt announced his candidacy in front of around 1,000 demonstrators at a “They Let Us Burn” rally in the Palisades Village on Wednesday, marking one year since the devastating fire.

As CBS reports, Pratt told the rally: “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor.”

Former 'The Hills' star Spencer Pratt, pictured at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2025, has announced his intention to run for LA Mayor ( Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images )

He continued: “And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again.”

The fires brought significant attention back to Pratt and Montag, with The Independent’s Holly Baxter writing last January: “If there’s one consequence I didn’t expect to come out of the California wildfires, it was a flop Heidi Montag album from 2010 topping the iTunes charts and her husband, former most-hated-by-millennials Spencer Pratt, going on TV to cry about it.

“Yet, here we are, living in a timeline where Superficial (yes, the album you might have seen once on Perez Hilton’s blog and immediately forgotten about) is getting the resurgence no one asked for but TikTok demanded.

“Let’s rewind: The California wildfires have been devastating, prompting widespread evacuations. Many normal people have lost their homes, their livelihoods, their pets and even their lives. So have many celebrities.

“Spencer and Heidi, who’ve spent the better part of the last decade building their ‘crystal-loving reformed villains’ brand, posted a tearful TikTok about having to flee their home.

“Largely under the radar (in celebrity terms) since their heyday on The Hills, it turned out the two had been quietly living a luxurious lifestyle with their sons in the Pacific Palisades. And now everything they’d built had quite literally gone up in flames. It was a genuinely sad tale, told engagingly by a heart-on-his-sleeve Spencer.”

Pratt said at the time that he had earned $4,000 through TikTok and around $20,000 through TikTok Live after posting updates about his family’s situation.