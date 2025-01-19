Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spencer Pratt has disclosed his TikTok earnings in a new interview.

The Hills star documented the house he shares with Heidi Montag burning down in the Los Angeles wildfires last week and has been posting relentlessly on social media ever since.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think [I made] maybe $20,000,” the reality star told Variety in an interview published Saturday (January 18).

“So that’s phenomenal and life-changing. That’s the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you.

“And that’s the most powerful when you don’t have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms, when just actual human beings just want to give,” the reality star continued. “It’s unbelievable and incredible.”

His comments come after his wife Montag’s 2010 debut album, Superficial, shot to No. 1 on iTunes 15 years after its release.

Spencer Pratt has been updating fans about his situation on Instagram and TikTok ( spencerpratt/Instagram )

However, in the interview with Variety, he admitted he’s not sure if they’ve made any money from the album’s resurgence.

“I have no idea how much money [the music has made]. I don’t know if it comes in checks or when, but everybody keeps telling me, don’t expect any money. I’m more excited about the energy and opportunities that come from it. I don’t think these streams and all these charts [make money],” Pratt said.

“Based on what people are telling me, the music business is about touring, it’s about merchandise, it’s about all the things that come with it; that’s how the artists make money unless you’re doing billions of streams, which I’m still energetically [pushing]. It’s not happening yet! I’m being optimistic because truly, it’s the only way to get through all this.”

Pratt added that once he’s able to get into his Pratt Daddy offices in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA, he’ll begin shipping new “Superficial” T-shirts, and there have been about 5,000 orders. The t-shirts retail for $45, according to the brand’s website.

The couple, known as “Speidi” by The Hills fans, have been married since 2008 and share two sons, Gunner and Ryker.

Montag co-led MTV’s hit six-season series alongside Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port from 2006 to 2010. Pratt joined the show in its 2007 sophomore season shortly after he and Montag met at a Los Angeles nightclub.

At least 27 people had died in the LA fires, according to officials.

At one point, there were close to 200,000 people under evacuation orders as crews tried to battle back the fires. More than 12,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed with cost estimates in the hundreds of billions of dollars.