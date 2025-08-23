Sophie Turner reveals why she’ll ‘never’ move again after settling in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Turner isn’t planning to return to the United States.

The British actor, 29, reflected on moving back to England after her split from Joe Jonas in 2023, during an interview with Flaunt Friday.

According to Turner, she’s happier than ever in the UK, where she’s surrounded by her childhood friends. “I just feel so at home here; I never want to move again,” Turner, who grew up in Chesterton but now lives in London, said.

The Game of Thrones star shared the biggest thing she’s learned about herself since relocating to England.

“Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them,” she explained. “I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them.”

Sophie Turner says she ‘never wants to move again’ after relocating to the UK ( Getty Images )

She moved across the pond amid her messy split from Jonas. The couple, who were married for five years, had been embroiled in a contentious custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two. They resolved the dispute after deciding to co-parent.

After returning to the UK, Turner starred in hit ITV drama, Joan. When filming was over, she celebrated at a wrap party with her colleagues, prompting critics to accuse her of being an unfit parent.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, mothers, you can work now guys, you don’t have to stay at home, but like God forbid you have a social life,” she told Flaunt.

She recalled other headlines that criticized how she acted as a mother, adding: “It was horrific.”

In British Vogue last year, the Dark Phoenix star addressed the backlash to her divorce. The criticism included being called a “party girl” who abandoned her duties as a mom for nights out.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” she said. “My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself: ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,” she added.

Turner finalized her divorce in September 2024, with a judge declaring that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”