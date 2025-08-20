Sophie Turner says famous couple broke off engagement after actor accused her of ‘flirting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Turner might be responsible for ending a famous couple’s relationship.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Game of Thrones star, 29, recalled an afterparty for San Diego Comic-Con, where she was accused of flirting with another actor’s fiancé.

She explained to Meyers that she was with a childhood friend of hers who “loved” one of the actors at the party and asked Turner to say hi. However, the situation took a turn when the actor’s fiancée noticed that the X-Men star was waving at him.

‘Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power,’ Turner recalled ( Getty Images )

“That was it,” she said, emphasizing that all she did was wave and didn’t speak to the actor. “Later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress. And I go, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.’”

After making her way over to the woman on the dance floor, she immediately asked Turner, “Can you stop f***ing flirting with my fiancé?” Turner responded by asking who her fiancé was when she pointed at the actor she had waved at earlier.

“I have no idea who this man is,” Turner claimed. “Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power.”

The Dark Phoenix actor refused to disclose the names of the couple, saying she would get “in trouble” if she did.

Turner is currently dating Peregrine “Perry” Pearson after a brief split earlier this year, according to reports. She was previously married to Joe Jonas for five years, with whom she shares two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

The divorce from Jonas was finalized in September 2024, with a judge declaring that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Despite the former couple’s divorce causing a contentious custody battle over their two daughters, they resolved the dispute after deciding to co-parent. Jonas even recently said he has “a great co-parenting relationship” with Turner.

On a July episode of the podcast School of Greatness, he said: “My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”