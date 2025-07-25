ITV’s Joan ends after one season despite high viewership figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV’s hit drama Joan has been cancelled after one season due to the show’s star-studded cast being unavailable to film further episodes.

The biopic series, which tells the story of real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington, stars Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner as the titular character and Frank Dillane as her fellow thief and antiques dealer, Boisie.

Speaking to The Sun, an ITV spokesperson said the channel would “love” to produce another series of Joan but “as a consequence of cast availability”, a second series “isn’t possible”.

Hannington became Britain’s most notorious diamond thief, stealing millions of pounds’ worth of jewels during her almost 20-year crime spree (her haul from that first day alone was worth £800,000).

“I would say in the morning: ‘Let’s go to New York!’ By lunchtime, we would be sitting in first-class seats, sipping champagne, with £20,000 of cash lining our pockets,” she has said.

ITV’s six-part series about Hannington’s life aired last autumn and garnered over four million viewers per episode.

The programme ended on a cliffhanger, with Joan vowing revenge on her former ally Albie (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) after spending four years in prison for armed robbery.

Sophie Turner as jewel thief Joan Hannington ‘Joan’ ( Susie Allnutt/ITV )

At the time the series aired, its director Richard Laxton said there was “definitely potential” for Hannington’s story to continue on-screen.

The news comes as the series’ star, Sophie Turner, is set to play Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s forthcoming Tomb Raider Amazon series.

She will also appear in director Goran Dukic’s sci-fi Cloud One, alongside Boyd Holbrook and Natasha Kermani’s Gothic horror film The Dreadful, alongside her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harrington.

Last year, The Independent's Jessie Thompson awarded Joan three stars and dubbed the drama “about as thrilling as a stroll round H Samuel”.

She wrote: “For all its Eighties tunes, wigs and diamonds, ITV’s new drama about jewel thief Joan Hannington is middle-of-the-road, unable to move its anti-heroine beyond ‘victim’ and ‘girl boss’ templates.”