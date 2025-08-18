Sophie Turner says kissing co-star in new film was ‘vile’

Sophie Turner says kissing ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star in new film was ‘vile’
Star said she was ‘retching’ on set of new horror film ‘The Dreadful’
Sophie Turner has said that kissing Kit Harington on the set of their new movie was “vile”, because of the sibling-like relationship they developed while playing brother and sister on Game of Thrones.
The pair star together in gothic horror movie The Dreadful, which is set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on 14 August, Turner, 29, explained that, in her role as a producer on The Dreadful, she recommended that Harington could be a great choice for the male lead.
Turner knew Harington well, as the two of them had played siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.
“So, I sent the script to Kit,” Turner said, “and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f***ing weird, Soph.’
“And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ Then I was reading [the script] and it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex…’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”
In the end, the actors thought the script for The Dreadful was too good to say no to.
The star of X-Men and The Staircase said: “We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”
The Dreadful, which does not yet have a release date, follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden), who live on the outskirts of society, and whose lives are upturned when a man from their past (Kit Harington) returns.
Earlier this month, Turner made headlines for hitting back at an Instagram commenter who accused her of “forgetting” about her two kids.
The actor defended her parenting after one of her followers attempted to shame her for having a night out at an Oasis gig.
She had shared a series of photos from the event, to which one person wrote in the comments section: “Lmfao, I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”
Turner, who has two daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas, responded: “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves.
“So… Get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”
